The European Commission announced the Fair Labour Mobility Package on September 15, 2026, targeting labour shortages across EU member states

The package includes five legislative proposals covering qualification recognition, social security documentation and labour law enforcement

The proposals must still pass through the EU legislative process and will not automatically grant foreign nationals the right to work in Europe

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The European Commission has put forward a package of legislative proposals aimed at making it easier for businesses to hire skilled workers from outside the European Union, addressing longstanding delays caused by qualification recognition systems and administrative barriers.

Announced on 15 September 2026 as part of the Fair Labour Mobility Package, the initiative covers five areas of reform: professional qualification recognition, digital social security documentation, and the enforcement of labour protections for workers employed across member state borders.

The EU’s Fair Labour Mobility Package proposes faster qualification checks, digital social security records and stronger enforcement. Image credit: Anadolu, Maskot/Getty Images

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Speeding up qualification recognition

A central element of the package targets the fragmented national systems currently used to assess credentials obtained outside the EU.

Under the proposed framework, a common digital entry point would be established to simplify the verification process for employers assessing foreign applicants.

The Commission has proposed that standard recognition procedures be capped at 11 weeks, with certain regulated professions eligible for a faster five-week process.

The reforms would also introduce digital qualifications that employers can verify more readily, alongside a comparison tool designed to help assess credentials issued in different countries. For some qualifications that meet EU training standards and specific additional conditions, the Commission has proposed automatic recognition.

Importantly, national rules governing regulated professions would remain in place. Recognition outcomes would continue to depend on the specific profession and the requirements of the destination country.

Digital social security pass and stronger enforcement

The package also proposes a European Social Security Pass, which would allow workers to demonstrate their social security entitlements and health insurance coverage digitally when crossing borders for employment.

The Commission argues that phasing out paper-based documents would reduce administrative burdens for workers, employers and public authorities alike, while also improving the detection of fraud.

A separate proposal would expand the European Labour Authority's capacity to assist national bodies in conducting cross-border inspections and coordinating enforcement of labour law. The aim is to prevent exploitation of workers and ensure that businesses cannot gain a competitive edge by circumventing employment protections.

Legislative process still ahead

None of the proposals take effect automatically. Each must pass through the full EU legislative process, and member states will retain authority over who is permitted to enter their territory and under what conditions regulated professions may be practised.

For employers, the changes could reduce the time spent verifying foreign qualifications during recruitment. For workers, they would offer a clearer, more standardised pathway to having their skills assessed. However, applicants would still be required to meet the immigration, employment and professional licensing requirements of whichever EU country they intend to work in.

Finland launches fast-track residence permit portal for foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Finland had launched an online portal that enables eligible foreign workers to obtain a first residence permit decision within 14 days.

The service is available through Enter Finland, the Finnish Immigration Service's dedicated online application platform.

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Source: YEN.com.gh