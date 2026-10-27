Kuwait's Council of Ministers passed a resolution setting out four categories of foreigners who could qualify for long-term residency

The Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority announced the framework, which targets investors linked to KDIPA-licensed companies

Qualifying companies must meet strict financial thresholds, including a minimum total investment value of KWD 5 million (GH₵187m)

Kuwait has introduced a long-term residency scheme that could allow select foreign nationals to remain in the country for as long as 15 years, under conditions tied directly to their investment activity.

Kuwait mentions that foreigners are eligible for residence of 15 years.

Source: Getty Images

The Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) announced the issuance of Council of Ministers Resolution No. (É) of 2026, developed alongside the Ministry of Interior. The resolution draws its authority from Article 13 of Law No. (114) of 2024 on the Residency of Foreigners and applies to investors operating within the framework of Law No. (116) of 2013 on the Promotion of Direct Investment in Kuwait.

Who qualifies for Kuwait's 15-year residency

The scheme targets four groups connected to KDIPA-licensed companies: owners of licensed investment entities, business partners, senior executives who have received KDIPA approval, and the immediate family members of qualifying individuals, provided all prescribed conditions are satisfied.

KDIPA described the initiative as part of Kuwait's wider effort to create a stable and competitive environment for international business, reinforcing confidence among global investors seeking long-term footholds in the region.

Financial thresholds companies must meet

Eligibility is not automatic. The licensed entity must maintain a total investment value of at least KWD 5 million, while its registered capital must reach a minimum of KWD 1 million for the approved investment activities. Companies must also remain operationally active inside Kuwait and satisfy a minimum employment quota for Kuwaiti nationals.

KDIPA stated that the resolution is designed to support business continuity and talent mobility, offering investors and their leadership teams the certainty required to make lasting commitments to the Kuwaiti market.

Source: YEN.com.gh