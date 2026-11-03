The Government of Canada increased passport fees from 31 March 2026, affecting all applications received on or after that date

A 10-year adult passport for Canadians living within Canada now costs CAD $163.50, while those residing abroad will pay CAD $266.25

Canada cited inflation and the cost of delivering passport services as the key reasons behind the new fee structure

Canada has updated the cost of its passports and travel documents, with revised fees taking effect for all applications received from 31 March 2026 onwards.

Canada announces updated fee for 10-year passport. Photo credit: iPolitics, SOPA Images/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Government of Canada announced the changes on its official website, confirming that the adjustments cover a broad range of travel documents issued to both residents and Canadians living abroad.

New Canadian passport fees at a glance

For adults based in Canada, the 10-year passport now costs CAD $163.50, up from the previous CAD $160. Canadians residing outside the country will pay CAD $266.25 for the same document, compared to the earlier CAD $260.

The 5-year adult passport has also increased. Residents in Canada will now pay CAD $122.50, rising from CAD $120, while those abroad will be charged CAD $194.25, up from CAD $190.

Child passports, which carry a 5-year validity period, moved from CAD $57 to CAD $58.50 for those within Canada, and from CAD $100 to CAD $102.50 for applicants outside the country.

Beyond standard passports, several other travel documents were also affected. The adult certificate of identity is now priced at CAD $266.25, and the adult refugee travel document costs CAD $122.50.

Urgent pickup fees climbed from CAD $110 to CAD $125.75. The steepest single increase applies to weekend and statutory holiday service, which rose sharply from CAD $335 to CAD $383.50.

Temporary and interim passport fees saw upward adjustments as well, with the interim passport now priced at CAD $150.75.

Why Canada adjusted its passport fees

The government attributed the increases to inflation and the operational costs involved in delivering passport services across the country and internationally.

Under Canada's Service Fees Act, these charges are subject to annual review and adjustment, meaning applicants can anticipate further changes in the years ahead.

For those applying by post, it is worth noting that the relevant fee is determined by when the application arrives at the processing office, not the date it was posted.

Applicants who sent in forms before 31 March 2026 but whose documents were received after that date may be required to pay the difference between the old and new fees.

UK publishes passport fees for applicants

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about the UK’s 2026 child passport fees, including the costs of applying online or by post and who is eligible to submit an application.

Passports for children under 16 are valid for five years, and parents who cannot provide the other parent’s details must explain why before the application can proceed. The guidance also outlines faster services for families who need a passport at shorter notice.

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Source: YEN.com.gh