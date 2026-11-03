US to Remove Some African Countries from Duty-Free Trade Programme

President Trump formally notified Congress and both governments of his intent to end their duty-free access under AGOA

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer cited trade barriers and national security concerns as grounds for the decision

The removal is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027, following an annual interagency eligibility review

The United States government has announced plans to strip Rwanda and South Africa of their eligibility under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), the preferential trade programme that has allowed qualifying sub-Saharan African nations to export thousands of goods to the US market without paying duties since 2000.

US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer confirmed the decision on 2 November 2026, stating that President Donald Trump had formally notified Congress and both governments of his intent to terminate their AGOA eligibility, with the removal set to take effect on 1 January 2027.

Trump plans to end Rwanda and South Africa’s AGOA duty-free access from January 2027, citing trade barriers and national security concerns after a key review. Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Why Rwanda and South Africa lost AGOA status

The termination follows an annual interagency review of sub-Saharan African countries' compliance with the programme's eligibility criteria. Ambassador Greer said the review concluded that both governments were "engaging in practices that are inconsistent with AGOA's eligibility criteria."

He described the issues as "concerning and pervasive," adding that they included "barriers that undermine American trade and investment and practices that pose a threat to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests in the region."

The specific concerns raised against each country differed. For Rwanda, the Trump administration pointed to trade and investment barriers, rule of law shortcomings, restrictions on political pluralism, violations of internationally recognised worker rights, and human rights concerns, in addition to threats to American national security and foreign policy interests.

South Africa's case centred on barriers to US trade and investment, corruption, and threats to American national security and foreign policy interests in the region.

What losing AGOA access means for both countries

AGOA has been a cornerstone of US-Africa trade relations since its introduction in 2000, granting eligible African countries preferential access to the American market across a broad range of export categories.

Removal from the programme typically raises the cost of exports to the US, reducing the competitiveness of goods from affected countries and putting pressure on sectors that depend heavily on American buyers.

Despite the announcement, Ambassador Greer indicated that the door remained open for both governments to address Washington's concerns. He said the administration was "working to ensure our African partners take the necessary steps to meet the eligibility criteria," suggesting that engagement ahead of the January 2027 deadline remained possible.

US suspends visa-free travel for one country’s citizens

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States had suspended the CNMI Economic Vitality and Security Travel Authorisation Programme.

The programme previously allowed pre-screened nationals of the People's Republic of China (PRC) to enter the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands without a visa.

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Source: YEN.com.gh