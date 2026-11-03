Prof. Yvonne Commodore-Mensah was installed as the M. Adelaide Nutting Endowed Chair at Johns Hopkins School of Nursing

The Ghanaian-American nurse scientist made history as the first Black woman to hold an endowed chair at the school

Her research focuses on cardiovascular disease prevention and health disparities in African-descent communities

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A Ghanaian-American nurse scientist has made history at one of the world's most prestigious academic institutions, securing a milestone that has never before been achieved by a Black woman.

Ghanaian-American nurse scientist Prof Yvonne Commodore-Mensah becomes the first black woman to hold the Johns Hopkins Nursing chair role. Photo source: @dr_commodorern, @ahaspora

Source: Getty Images

Professor Yvonne Commodore-Mensah, PhD, MHS, RN, FAAN, FAHA, FPCNA, has been formally installed as the M. Adelaide Nutting Endowed Chair at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, a landmark appointment that makes her the first Black woman to hold the position and the only Black woman currently holding an endowed chair at the institution.

Prof Commodore-Mensah's groundbreaking appointment

The M. Adelaide Nutting Endowed Chair is named after Mary Adelaide Nutting, a pioneering figure in nursing education and the first nurse to hold a university professorship in the world.

For Prof Commodore-Mensah to now carry that title adds a significant chapter to its history.

Her academic work centres on cardiovascular disease prevention, hypertension management, and health disparities affecting communities of African descent — areas that remain critically underserved in global health research.

MAMA-CVD: Taking the work back to Ghana

Beyond her institutional role, Prof. Commodore-Mensah is directing a research initiative called MAMA-CVD, which brings her expertise directly to bear on maternal health in Ghana.

Through the programme, she is equipping nurses and midwives across the country with the skills to identify heart complications during and after pregnancy.

The initiative uses AI-supported portable ultrasound technology to detect cardiovascular problems at the earliest possible stage, placing life-saving diagnostic tools in the hands of frontline healthcare workers in communities where specialist care is often out of reach.

The programme reflects a broader philosophy in her research: that closing health gaps for African-descent populations requires both rigorous science and practical, community-level intervention.

The Ghanaian scholar also serves as a cardiovascular nurse epidemiologist, leads the Glocal Cardiovascular Health Equity Lab, and acts as the President and Co-founder of the Ghanaian-Diaspora Nursing Alliance (G-DNA).

She is the Director for Local/Global Reciprocal Innovation at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity, where she also directs the Glocal Cardiovascular Health Equity Lab and co-directs the Cardiometabolic Health Interest Group.

Her work includes leading the ADHINCRA programme in Africa, as well as the LINKED-BP and LINKED-HEARTS programmes in the United States.

She also contributed to the American Heart Association's 2025 guidelines on high blood pressure.

Her achievements have earned her recognition from the American Academy of Nursing, the American Heart Association and the Preventive Cardiovascular Nurses Association.

In 2026, she was also inducted into the Sigma Nursing International Nurse Researcher Hall of Fame.

Despite her international work, Commodore-Mensah has maintained a strong connection to Ghana, her home country, with a focus on improving nursing education and building the skills of healthcare workers.

As president and co-founder of the Ghanaian-Diaspora Nursing Alliance, she has helped create partnerships that bring Ghanaian nurses and midwives together with healthcare professionals around the world to share knowledge and improve nursing practice.

Prof. Commodore-Mensah's appointment is a proud moment for Ghana and for the global nursing community, demonstrating that African scholars are shaping the future of health research at the highest levels.

The Instagram post announcing Prof Yvonne Commodore-Mensah's new role is below:

NSMQ mistress Elsie Kaufmann wins top award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann, the NSMQ quiz mistress, who was named the 2026 YIMGA Champion of Academic Excellence.

The award recognised her work in biomedical engineering, education leadership and youth development.

For nearly two decades, Prof Kaufmann has been a familiar face on the NSMQ stage, inspiring generations of students with her calm presence and passion for science.

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Source: YEN.com.gh