The US Department of State has published the official 2026 fees for adult passport applicants, covering books, cards, and expedited processing options

First-time adult applicants and those whose passports were lost, stolen, or expired more than 15 years ago are required to apply in person at an authorised facility

Routine processing takes 4 to 6 weeks, while expedited service reduces the timeline to 2 to 3 weeks for an additional fee

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The United States Department of State has released its official guidance on adult passport costs for 2026, outlining application fees, required documents, and processing timelines for first-time applicants and those who are ineligible for renewal.

Adults aged 16 and older applying for a passport book are required to pay a $130 application fee directly to the Department of State, along with a $35 acceptance facility fee, bringing the total to $165.

Official US 2026 adult passport fees: costs for books and cards, in-person application rules. Image credit: Chip Somodevilla, Al Drago/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Those applying for a passport card only will pay $30 in application fees, while applicants requesting both a book and a card pay $160 in application fees. The $35 acceptance facility fee applies in all three cases.

Who must apply in person

Adults applying for the first time, as well as those whose passports were lost, stolen, or damaged, issued more than 15 years ago, or issued when they were under 16, must submit their applications in person at an authorised acceptance facility such as a post office, library, or local government office.

Each applicant must bring a completed Form DS-11, evidence of US citizenship such as a birth certificate or Certificate of Naturalisation, a valid government-issued photo ID, and one printed passport photograph. The Department of State does not accept digital or electronic versions of citizenship documents.

Expedited processing and faster delivery

Applicants who need their passports sooner can pay an additional $60 for expedited service, which reduces processing time to two to three weeks. Routine applications take four to six weeks. Neither timeframe includes mailing time, which the Department of State notes can add up to two weeks at each end of the process.

For those who require delivery within one to three days after the passport has been dispatched, an additional $26.87 can be added to the application fee. Priority Mail Express shipping is also available at acceptance facilities at a variable cost depending on location.

Travellers with international trips scheduled within three weeks of applying should book an appointment at a passport agency or centre once they are within 14 days of their departure date. Applicants currently outside the United States must contact the nearest US embassy or consulate for specific instructions.

The Department of State also noted that applications may be delayed or denied where an applicant owes more than $2,500 in unpaid child support or carries seriously delinquent tax debt with the Internal Revenue Service.

US suspends visa-free travel for one country's citizens

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had suspended the CNMI Economic Vitality and Security Travel Authorisation Programme, which allowed pre-screened nationals of the People's Republic of China (PRC) to enter the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands without a visa.

The suspension takes effect at 1400 EDT, three days after the publication of the notice.

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Source: YEN.com.gh