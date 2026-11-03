Shatta Wale spoke during a TikTok Live session on Monday, November 2, 2026, about the death of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong

The dancehall artiste called on the Ghanaian government to relocate Javits' father from the US and provide him with housing and employment

Shatta Wale also addressed why many Ghanaians travel abroad, linking emigration to poor living conditions at home

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has called on the government to step in and offer practical support to the father of Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager who died recently, sparking widespread grief and public debate.

Shatta Wale breaks silence on Javits' death, sends strong message to Ghana government. Image credit: Shatta Wale, Zygote Studio

Source: Facebook

Speaking during a TikTok Live session on Monday, November 2, 2026, Shatta Wale laid out what he believes the government should do for the bereaved family.

He proposed that Javits' father be relocated from the United States to Ghana, given a home, and helped into stable employment so he can rebuild his life after the tragedy.

In his view, the responsibility for supporting the grieving father should rest with the Ghanaian government, not the US authorities.

He argued that acting on this would send a clear message about the country's commitment to the welfare of its citizens, including those who have settled abroad.

Shatta on Ghanaians living in the diaspora

The musician also used the moment to address a broader conversation about why so many Ghanaians choose to leave the country.

He maintained that emigration is not driven by a desire to abandon Ghana but by the harsh economic realities that push people to seek better lives elsewhere.

He suggested that if the government invested in improving living standards and creating genuine opportunities at home, many diaspora Ghanaians would be willing to return.

Growing attention around Javits Frimpong's death

The death of Javits Frimpong has drawn considerable attention from public figures and members of the Ghanaian community both locally and internationally, with many expressing sympathy for his family and pressing for clarity on the circumstances of his passing.

Shatta Wale's contribution to the conversation has shifted part of the focus towards the government's duty of care, particularly around housing and employment as tangible forms of support for families in crisis.

His comments centre on giving Javits' father a more secure and dignified life going forward.

The X video of Shatta Wale is below.

NYC schools chancellor speaks on Javits' death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on NYC Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels’ response to the death of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, including his outreach to the family and support for the school community.

Students raised concerns about gun violence and their safety on the way to and from school. Read how Samuels responded and what support is being provided as the NYPD investigation continues.

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Source: YEN.com.gh