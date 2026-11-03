UK Government Publishes Passport Fees for Applicants Seeking 5-Year Passports

The UK government has published the official fees for a child's British passport, with costs varying depending on how the application is submitted

Child passports issued under the process are valid for five years, and only a person with parental responsibility can make the application

Parents who are unable to provide the other parent's details must give an acceptable reason before their application can proceed

The UK government has confirmed the official fees for obtaining a British passport for children under 16 in 2026, with the cost determined by the method used to apply.

According to guidance published on the UK government's official website, parents who apply online will pay £66.50.

UK child passport fees for 2026: £66.50 online, £80 by post. See the five-year validity Image credit: RUSSELL CHEYNE, newsfocus1/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Those who opt for a paper form, available from the Post Office, will face a higher cost of £80. All child passports issued through either route are valid for five years.

Who is eligible to apply

Only an individual who holds parental responsibility for the child is permitted to submit an application. Both parents' details are required as part of the process. Where an applicant is unable to provide the other parent's information, they must supply an explanation before the application can continue.

Acceptable grounds include being the sole parent listed on the child's birth certificate or having adopted the child without a co-applicant.

What type of application to make

The nature of the application depends on the child's existing passport status. A first-time applicant must apply for a first child passport, while a child who already holds a valid British passport will need to follow the renewal route.

Separate processes exist for passports that have been lost, stolen, or damaged, as well as for cases where personal details have changed since the original document was issued.

Parents of children who are 16 or older, or who will turn 16 within three weeks of applying, are directed to a different process entirely. Depending on whether the child previously held a British passport, the applicable route will be either an adult passport renewal or a first adult passport application.

Processing times and faster options

The UK government advises parents to check current processing times before submitting an application and cautions against booking travel until a valid passport is confirmed.

For those who require a passport at shorter notice, two expedited services are available: the Online Premium service and the one-week Fast Track option. Separate rules govern applications submitted from outside the United Kingdom.

UK releases official cost of 10-year British passport for applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government had released the official fees for obtaining a British passport.

Under the new fee structure, adults applying for a standard 10-year passport online will pay £88.50, while those who choose to submit a paper application will be charged £100.`

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Source: YEN.com.gh