Several international celebrities have spoken out following the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong in the Bronx

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B addressed the tragedy on Instagram Live, drawing on her own upbringing in the Bronx to speak about immigrant children and bullying

Bronx-born rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie paused his concert at UBS Arena to honour Javits with a moment of silence before thousands of fans

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The death of Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager, has prompted an outpouring of responses from notable figures in the United States and beyond.

Cardi B and other foreign celebrities who have joined the growing outcry over Javits' death. Image credit: Cardi B, Zygote Studio, A Boogie wit da Hoodie

Source: Facebook

Javits died on Thursday, 29 October 2026, reportedly near Crotona Park in the Bronx, New York, while travelling to school.

News of his passing quickly spread across social media, drawing commentary from both Ghanaian diaspora communities and prominent international entertainers.

Cardi B

Among the first major voices to weigh in was Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, who dedicated part of an Instagram Live session on Friday, 30 October, to speaking about the case.

Having grown up in the Bronx, she spoke candidly about the difficulties faced by immigrant children arriving in New York from countries including Ghana and the Dominican Republic, pointing to persistent bullying as a serious concern.

She also connected that cycle of harassment to gang involvement, drawing on memories from her own childhood.

Michael Blackson

Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson shared a similarly personal response on Instagram the following day, 31 October.

He recalled being bullied as the only African student at Broadway Junior High School in Newark, New Jersey, and described a specific incident in which another student targeted him over his academic performance.

Blackson said Javits' story deeply affected him and announced plans to visit high schools to speak directly with foreign-born students about coping with bullying.

A Boogie wit da Hoodie

Bronx-born rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie offered a particularly visible tribute on Friday, 30 October, during his 10 Years of Artist Tour concert at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

He paused the show to project a large photograph of Javits onto the arena's screen, asking the crowd to hold a moment of silence in the teenager's memory.

He also told the audience that Javits had relocated from Africa to the United States approximately one year before his death.

Jay Ghartey

Ghanaian-American singer and record producer Jay Ghartey took a different approach, visiting the site where Javits lost his life.

He encountered a makeshift memorial with candles and a poster bearing the phrase "Justice for Javits," adding his presence to the growing tributes from Ghanaians living abroad.

The family of Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong and members of the Ghanaian community continue to seek answers as the investigation into his death progresses.

The Instagram post of Michael Blackson is below.

Shatta Wale reacts to Javits' death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Shatta Wale’s call for the Ghanaian government to support Javits Frimpong’s father with housing and employment. The musician also linked emigration to difficult living conditions and limited opportunities at home.

Javits’ death has prompted grief and public debate in Ghana and abroad. Shatta Wale argued that practical support for the bereaved father would show the government’s commitment to its citizens, including those living overseas.

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Source: YEN.com.gh