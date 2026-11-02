A GoFundMe campaign for the family of 15-year-old Ghanaian Javits Frimpong, who died in New York, has raised more than $848,000 so far on the platform

The fundraiser, organised by the teenager’s cousin in Columbus, Ohio, aims to raise up to $1.1 million for his funeral, burial and other urgent expenses

More than 24,000 people have donated, while NYC Mayor Mamdani says Trump has agreed to grant a visa to the teenager’s grieving mother in Ghana

A GoFundMe campaign for the family of 15-year-old Ghanaian Javits Frimpong has raised more than $848,000 as thousands of people donate.

A GoFundMe for the family of Ghanaian teen Javits Frimpong crosses $848,000 as thousands donate. Photo source: FOX 5 New York, Adisadel College/TikTok.

Source: UGC

Javits died after he was attacked on his way to school in the Bronx, New York, on Thursday, October 29, 2026. He had moved from Ghana to live with his father, Thomas Frimpong, a year earlier.

Police are searching for three teenage boys in connection with the incident, but no arrests have been made.

His death has sparked grief among Ghanaians at home and abroad, with celebrities and politicians reacting. Many have since turned to the fundraiser to support the grieving family.

GoFundMe for Javits Frimpong’s family nears goal

The fundraiser, titled “Support for Javits Frimpong’s Family,” was organised by Tracy Boampong of Columbus, Ohio.

According to the page, Tracy is Javits’ cousin, while his father, Thomas Frimpong, is listed as the beneficiary. By Monday morning, November 2, 2026, the campaign had raised more than $848,000 towards a $1.1 million goal.

More than 24,000 people have donated to the cause. The funds are meant to cover the teenager’s funeral, burial and other urgent expenses.

Javits died a day after the first anniversary of his arrival in the US from Ghana, the page noted.

Trump agrees to visa for Javits Frimpong’s mother

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said President Donald Trump had agreed to grant a visa to Javits’ mother.

Javits’ mother lives in Ghana. In a post on X on Saturday, October 31, 2026, Mamdani said she deserved to say goodbye to her son in person.

The mayor said he had spoken with Trump, who agreed to grant her a visa immediately. No public comment on the visa has come from the White House.

Below is the X post by Mamdani.

Ghanaian community holds vigil for Javits Frimpong

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, members of the Ghanaian community in the US held a candlelight vigil in honour of Javits.

The vigil took place on Friday, October 30, 2026, a day after the teenager died. Mourners stood around rows of lit candles, with some visibly overcome by emotion.

Others stood silently with their heads bowed. The gathering was also held to show solidarity with his father and the rest of the family.

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Source: YEN.com.gh