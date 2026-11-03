Retired Justice Paul Kihara Kariuki died on Tuesday, November 3, Chief Justice Martha Koome confirmed

Kihara Kariuki served as the first elected President of the Court of Appeal under Kenya's 2010 Constitution

He later became Attorney General of Kenya, serving as the government's principal legal adviser from 2018 to 2022

Retired Justice Paul Kihara Kariuki, one of Kenya's most distinguished legal figures, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Tragedy strikes Kenya and the legal fraternity as former Attorney General and former President of the Court of Appeal is reported dead. Image credit: AFP/Stringer

Source: UGC

Chief Justice Martha Koome broke the news in a formal condolence message released on behalf of the Judiciary, describing his passing as deeply saddening.

"It is with profound sadness that I have learnt of the passing of Hon. Justice (Rtd.) Paul Kihara Kariuki, EGH, former Attorney General of the Republic of Kenya and former President of the Court of Appeal," she said, conveying condolences to his family, friends, and professional colleagues.

A career defined by judicial leadership

Kihara Kariuki's legal career spanned several decades and left a lasting imprint on Kenya's justice system. He joined the High Court bench in 2003 before being elevated to the Court of Appeal.

He made history between 2013 and 2018 as the first President of the Court of Appeal to be elected by fellow judges under the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.

During his tenure, he championed reforms aimed at making the court more efficient and accessible to ordinary Kenyans, including decentralising its operations beyond Nairobi.

He also served as the founding director of the Judiciary Training Institute, the body that eventually became the Kenya Judiciary Academy, where he built the foundational framework for structured judicial education across the country for judges, judicial officers, and other judiciary staff.

The X post below provides more details on Retired Justice Paul Kihara Kariuki's demise.

Paul Kihara Kariuki's service as Attorney General

After completing his term at the Court of Appeal, Kihara Kariuki transitioned to the executive arm of government, serving as Attorney General from 2018 to 2022 as the government's chief legal adviser.

Chief Justice Koome remembered him as "an accomplished jurist, an exemplary judicial leader and a dedicated public servant whose contributions to the administration of justice and the development of Kenya's legal institutions will remain an enduring part of our institutional history."

She added that his legacy would live on through the institutions he built, the reforms he championed, and the legal professionals shaped by his guidance.

Jesús de Miguel Alameda tragically dies hours after collapsing during CD Tenerife's Segunda División match against FC Andorra. Photo credit: @CDTOficial/X.

Source: Twitter

Jesús de Miguel confirmed dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that CD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel Alameda has died at the age of 29, hours after a medical emergency brought his Segunda División match against FC Andorra to a devastating halt.

The Spanish club confirmed his death in an official statement released on Tuesday, November 3, disclosing that Alameda passed away at 8:00 a.m. that morning following a cardiorespiratory arrest suffered during the match.

The incident occurred when Alameda collided heavily with Andorra goalkeeper Owono during the fixture.

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Source: YEN.com.gh