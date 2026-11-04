New Zealand's immigration authority has outlined eight categories of foreign travellers who must hold a Transit Visa when passing through Auckland International Airport

The requirement covers travellers who are not New Zealand or Australian citizens, permanent residents, or passport holders from visa waiver countries

Those who do not qualify for a Transit Visa exemption may need to apply for a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) instead

New Zealand has published a clear set of rules identifying which foreign travellers are required to obtain a Transit Visa before passing through Auckland International Airport.

New Zealand lists categories of foreigners who need a transit visa to pass through

Source: Getty Images

According to the country's official immigration authority, any traveller transiting through Auckland who does not fall within a defined list of exemptions must hold a valid Transit Visa.

The rules apply exclusively to Auckland International Airport and affect a broad range of international passengers.

Who Needs a New Zealand Transit Visa

Eight categories of travellers are required to obtain a Transit Visa. The requirement covers anyone who is not a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident, and anyone who does not already hold a valid New Zealand visa. It also applies to those who are not Australian citizens or permanent residents.

Travellers carrying passports from countries that do not appear on New Zealand's transit visa waiver or visa waiver lists are equally required to obtain the visa. The rule further applies to individuals who are not travelling to or from Australia, and to those whose foreign passports do not carry a New Zealand citizen endorsement.

Two additional groups are also captured under the requirement: individuals not affiliated with a scientific programme or expedition operating under the Antarctic Treaty, and those who are not members of a visiting force or civilian employees travelling in the ordinary course of their duties.

NZeTA as an Alternative Pathway

For travellers who do not qualify under any of the exemptions but are transiting to or from Australia, or who hold a passport from a visa waiver or transit visa waiver country, there is an alternative. These passengers may apply for a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority, commonly referred to as the NZeTA, rather than a Transit Visa.

All other transit passengers who fall outside the exemption categories must apply for a Transit Visa before travelling. Immigration authorities advise that applications be completed well ahead of any planned travel to avoid complications at the airport.

The rules are particularly relevant for travellers from African countries, many of which do not feature on New Zealand's visa waiver or transit visa waiver lists, meaning citizens of those nations will typically need to secure a Transit Visa before connecting through Auckland on international routes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh