Australia announced a transit without visa arrangement open to eligible nationals from 70 countries

The Australian government outlined four specific conditions that applicants must satisfy to qualify for the scheme

Travellers who fail to meet any of the conditions will be required to obtain a transit visa before entering Australia

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Australia has announced that eligible foreign nationals from 70 countries may transit through its airports without obtaining a visa, provided they meet a set of clearly defined conditions.

The arrangement, outlined by Australian authorities, allows qualifying travellers to pass through the country on their way to another destination without going through the standard visa application process.

Australia lists 4 conditions for foreigners from 70 countries to transit without a visa. Photo credit: Fairfax Media/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for transit without a visa

To be considered eligible, a traveller must hold a valid passport from one of the 70 approved countries.

Beyond nationality, the applicant must also be in possession of a confirmed onward ticket to a third country, meaning Australia cannot be the final destination.

Additionally, the traveller must hold a valid visa for the country they are travelling to. The fourth condition requires that the entire transit period within Australia does not exceed eight hours.

Travellers who do not satisfy all four conditions simultaneously are not eligible for the arrangement and will be required to apply for a transit visa through the standard process before arriving in Australia.

What travellers should know before flying

The scheme is designed to ease the movement of international passengers who connect through Australian airports, particularly those travelling between Asia, the Pacific, and other long-haul destinations.

It does not grant travellers the right to enter Australia beyond the designated transit zone.

Australian authorities have been clear that the conditions are non-negotiable. Even if a traveller meets three out of the four requirements, they will still need to obtain a transit visa.

Officials have advised that passengers check their eligibility well in advance of travel to avoid complications at the airport.

Citizens from countries not included in the approved list of 70 nations are also ineligible for the transit without visa arrangement, regardless of any other visas they may hold.

Travellers are encouraged to consult the official Australian Department of Home Affairs website for the full list of eligible countries and the most up-to-date requirements before making any travel plans.

Australia names ways foreigners can get PR

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Australia had outlined two primary pathways through which foreign nationals could obtain permanent residency in the country.

The pathways targeted both skilled workers and individuals with close family ties to Australian citizens or residents.

Immigration experts noted that understanding those routes was essential for foreigners planning to settle in Australia long-term.

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Source: YEN.com.gh