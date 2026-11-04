Australia's subclass 462 Work and Holiday visa programme is open to applicants aged 18 to 30 who hold passports from eligible countries

The programme is structured across three visa categories, each with distinct eligibility criteria tied to prior work completed in Australia

Qualifying applicants can progress through all three visa stages, allowing extended stays in Australia across multiple visa periods

Australia has structured its Work and Holiday visa programme into three distinct categories under subclass 462, creating a progressive pathway for young adults between the ages of 18 and 30 who wish to live and work in the country for extended periods.

All three visa types share the same age bracket and require applicants to hold a passport from a country that Australia recognises as eligible for the programme.

Australia Lists 3 Work and Holiday Visa Categories for Young Foreign Adults Image credit: Alexander W Helin, Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

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Australia's first Work and Holiday Visa

The first category serves as the entry point into the programme. It permits eligible young adults to visit Australia on an extended holiday while taking up employment to cover their living costs during the trip.

Applications must be submitted online from outside Australia before travel begins.

Holders of this visa who meet certain criteria after their stay become eligible to progress to the second category.

2nd and 3rd visa requirements

The second Work and Holiday visa is available to applicants who currently hold, or have previously held, a first Work and Holiday visa. Eligibility requires that the applicant completed at least three months of specified subclass 462 work during their earlier visa period.

Those applying from within Australia must either hold a substantive visa at the time of application or have had their last substantive visa expire no more than 28 days before applying.

Once granted, holders of the second visa may work in any capacity and can go on to apply for the third visa if they satisfy the relevant conditions.

The third visa follows the same general structure but raises the work threshold. Applicants must have completed at least six months of specified subclass 462 work, and the same in-country visa conditions apply as for the second category. Any type of work is permitted once the visa is issued.

A structured pathway for extended stays

Together, the three stages form a coherent framework that allows eligible young adults to remain in Australia across successive visa periods, provided they fulfil the work requirements attached to each stage. The progression from one category to the next is contingent on completing a defined amount of work in specified roles, meaning participants who actively engage with the employment conditions of the programme are best placed to access the full range of stays on offer.

Australia shares checklist for visa-free foreign airport layovers

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia explained that foreign nationals from 70 countries may transit through its airports without obtaining a visa.

This move permits qualifying travellers to pass through the country on their way to another destination without going through the standard visa application process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh