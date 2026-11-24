Switzerland's Federal Office for Customs and Border Security flagged three specific food categories that travellers from non-EU countries cannot bring in

The restrictions cover meat products, dairy products, and most fruits and vegetables arriving from outside the European Union

Swiss authorities have urged travellers to consult the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office before departing to avoid confiscation at the border

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Travellers heading to Switzerland from outside the European Union are being reminded that certain foods cannot cross the border, as the country's customs authority has drawn a firm line around three specific categories of products.

Switzerland mentions the foods that cannot be brought into the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Swiss Federal Office for Customs and Border Security confirms that while personal travel provisions, ready-to-eat food and non-alcoholic drinks meant for consumption on the day of travel, may be brought in free of tax and duty, this allowance has clear limits.

Foods Switzerland bars at the border

Three categories of food products are explicitly prohibited for anyone arriving from a non-EU country:

Meat products Dairy products Most fruits and vegetables

These restrictions affect travellers departing from destinations across Africa, Asia, the Americas, and anywhere else outside the European bloc. The reasoning behind the rules centres on food safety and biosecurity. Animal and plant products that have not been processed or properly handled can carry diseases, pests, or pathogens capable of threatening both public health and agricultural systems.

For many travellers, this means that homemade provisions, food gifts, or culturally significant items packed from home may be turned away at the Swiss border.

What travellers should do before departing

Swiss authorities have advised anyone who is unsure about what they are permitted to carry to contact the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) ahead of their journey. The FSVO offers detailed guidance for private travellers on which items are allowed, which are outright banned, and which may require documentation or an inspection on arrival.

Non-compliance carries consequences. Prohibited items are subject to confiscation at the border, and depending on the circumstances, travellers may also face additional penalties.

Checking the rules well in advance of travel is strongly recommended, particularly for those carrying perishable goods or items purchased in markets outside the EU.

Switzerland reveals citizenship fees for foreigners

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Switzerland announced the official cost of applying for citizenship, which covered fees at the federal, cantonal, and municipal levels.

The total amount a foreigner paid to acquire Swiss citizenship varied significantly depending on the canton and municipality of residence.

Ghanaians who considered Swiss citizenship had to convert a substantial sum into cedis to understand the full financial commitment involved.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh