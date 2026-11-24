Immigration New Zealand finalised its November 2026 Parent Resident Visa draw on November 19, 2026, contacting all successful applicants

A total of 1,062 people received invitations to apply, drawn from 685 expressions of interest through two separate selection channels

Immigration New Zealand selected a higher-than-usual number of EOIs in this round due to a previous technical issue that caused stress and uncertainty

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Immigration New Zealand has wrapped up its November 2026 draw for the Parent Resident Visa category, with more than a thousand people now holding invitations to pursue permanent residency in the country.

New Zealand opens parent visa route for eligible applicants to apply. Photo credit: The Independent.

Source: Getty Images

The official announcement, published on 19 November 2026, confirmed that all successful applicants had already been notified. By 18 November, 1,062 invitations had been issued from a pool of 685 expressions of interest (EOIs).

How the November 2026 parent visa draw worked

The selection process operated through two distinct channels. A total of 655 EOIs were picked through the standard queue process, drawing from all eligible submissions lodged between October 2022 and June 2023. A further 59 EOIs were chosen via a ballot system.

Immigration New Zealand acknowledged that a small number of EOIs required additional information and remained under assessment for eligibility. Those who were not selected have been notified accordingly.

Receiving an invitation does not automatically guarantee a visa. Every application continues to be evaluated against the official requirements, and all conditions must be satisfied before a visa is granted.

The Parent Resident Visa category operates within an annual cap of up to 2,500 visas per financial year, running from 1 July to 30 June. The number of EOIs selected in any single draw is not fixed and is adjusted to stay within the available visa places for that year.

Why more EOIs were selected this round

Immigration New Zealand confirmed that this round involved a larger-than-usual selection to make up for stress and uncertainty caused by a previous technical problem. As a result, all eligible EOIs submitted up to 30 June 2023 were brought into this draw.

Because of the expanded selection in November, the next draw, scheduled for February 2027, is expected to involve a smaller number of EOIs. The authority noted, however, that indicative queue position timings for future rounds have not changed.

New Zealand lists four immediate residence occupations

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand would speed up permanent residence for teachers in four special education roles from March 2027.

The government announced that the four occupations would shift from the Work to Residence Visa pathway to the Straight to Residence Visa pathway.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh