The UK government has published five eligibility conditions that foreign graduates must satisfy to apply for a High Potential Individual visa

The HPI visa does not require applicants to hold a job offer before applying, setting it apart from other UK work visa routes

Applicants are only permitted to submit one HPI visa application, making it critical to confirm eligibility before applying

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The UK government has outlined five conditions that foreign graduates must meet before they can apply for a High Potential Individual (HPI) visa, a route designed to attract top global talent without requiring a job offer in advance.

The requirements are published on the UK government's official HPI visa eligibility page and apply to any foreign national seeking to live and work in the United Kingdom through this route.

UK outlines five High Potential Individual visa eligibility conditions, covering degree. Image credit: RUSSELL CHEYNE, Popartic/Getty Images

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Who qualifies for the HPI visa

To be eligible, an applicant must first hold a degree from a university that appears on the UK government's list of approved institutions for the relevant period. Notably, universities based in the UK do not qualify, and the list is updated periodically in line with global ranking changes.

The qualification must also be equivalent in level to a UK bachelor's degree, a UK postgraduate degree, or a UK PhD or doctorate. Beyond the type of degree, the award must have been granted within the five years preceding the application date.

Applicants are additionally required to demonstrate proficiency in English and to show they hold sufficient personal savings to support themselves financially while in the UK. This financial requirement is waived for those who have already been living in the UK on a valid visa for at least 12 months.

What applicants must do before submitting

In addition to satisfying all five conditions, graduates are required to approach Ecctis, the official UK body responsible for confirming that qualifications are valid and pitched at the appropriate level. Ecctis does not, however, verify whether an applicant's university appears on the eligible institutions list; that responsibility lies with the applicant.

Those who have previously completed an Ecctis assessment are not required to repeat the process and may use their existing certificate when applying.

Applications can be submitted from both inside and outside the UK. Each applicant is permitted to apply for the HPI visa only once, which means confirming full eligibility before submitting is essential.

The absence of a job offer requirement distinguishes the HPI visa from the majority of UK work visa categories, making it a particularly accessible route for recent graduates from top-ranked institutions worldwide.

UK releases official cost of 10-year British passport

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had published the official fees for obtaining a British passport.

Under the revised fee structure, adults applying for a standard 10-year passport online will pay £88.50, while those who choose to submit a paper application will be charged £102.

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Source: YEN.com.gh