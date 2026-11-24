The US Citizenship and Immigration Services revised its fee schedule on November 19, 2026, affecting how re-parolees apply for work authorisation

Re-parolees can no longer combine their parole renewal and work authorisation requests in a single filing under the updated rules

Foreign nationals in this category must now file a separate Form I-765 after their re-parole is approved to legally continue working

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has overhauled the work authorisation process for a specific group of foreign nationals, requiring re-parolees to follow a two-step application process before they can legally work in the country.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services revised its fee schedule on November 19, 2026, affecting how re-parolees apply for work authorisation. Credit: Evgenia Parajanian

Source: Getty Images

The change came through a revised edition of Form G-1055, the USCIS Fee Schedule, published on 19 November 2026, under the authority of the Department of Homeland Security.

Re-parolees are foreign nationals who have been granted a new period of parole after an initial parole period ends.

Previously, individuals in this category could request an Employment Authorisation Document (EAD) directly when filing Form I-131, the Application for Travel Documents, Parole Documents, and Arrival/Departure Records, bundling both requests into a single submission.

That option no longer exists. The revised Form I-131 removes the ability to request employment authorisation at the same time as a parole renewal.

Re-parolees who wish to work must now wait until their re-parole application has been fully approved before they can file Form I-765, the Application for Employment Authorisation, as a separate submission.

The change means that any gap between re-parole approval and EAD issuance could leave affected individuals temporarily without legal work authorisation, depending on how quickly they submit the follow-up application and how long processing takes.

What affected foreigners should do

USCIS has not announced any grace period for individuals caught by this transition. Those on re-parole who need to maintain their ability to work are advised to file Form I-765 as promptly as possible once their re-parole is confirmed.

The agency also warned that any application, petition, or request submitted with an incorrect fee will be rejected outright.

The updated Fee Schedule is available directly on the USCIS website, where applicants can verify the current fees for each form before filing.

Foreign nationals in this category should review their parole status and planned filing timeline carefully to avoid any interruption in their legal right to work.

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Source: YEN.com.gh