UK Announces the Official Cost of a Five-Year British Passport for Applicants

The UK government has published the official fees for a child's British passport in 2026, with costs varying by how the application is submitted

Only a person with parental responsibility can apply, and both parents' details must be supplied during the process

Parents applying for children who are 16 or will turn 16 within three weeks must follow a different application route entirely

The UK government has officially confirmed the cost of obtaining a British passport for children under 16 in 2026, with fees differing depending on the method used to submit the application.

According to guidance published on the UK government's official website, parents who apply online will pay £66.50.

UK child passport fees for 2026 are £66.50 online or £80 by post. Learn who can apply. Image credit: WPA Pool, Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Those who opt for a paper form, available from the Post Office, will face a higher charge of £80. All child passports issued through either route are valid for five years.

Who is eligible to apply

Only an individual with parental responsibility for the child is permitted to submit an application. Both parents' details must be provided during the process. Where an applicant is unable to supply the other parent's information, an explanation must be given before the application can proceed.

The type of application required depends on the child's specific circumstances. First-time applicants must apply for a first child passport, while those whose child already holds a British passport should use the renewal process.

Separate applications exist for passports that have been lost, stolen, or damaged. Where personal details on an existing passport have changed, a new passport must also be applied for.

What parents should know before applying

Children who are 16 or will reach that age within three weeks of the application are no longer eligible for a child passport. In those cases, parents must follow either the adult passport renewal process or the first adult passport application route, depending on whether the child previously held a British passport.

The UK government advises parents to check current processing times before submitting an application and cautions against booking travel until a valid passport is confirmed.

For families facing time constraints, two expedited options are available: the Online Premium service and the one-week Fast Track option. Separate rules govern applications submitted from outside the United Kingdom.

UK Home Office lists 104 jobs ineligible for work visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK Home Office had listed 104 job roles that foreign nationals cannot use to obtain a Skilled Worker visa in Great Britain.

The list identifies specific occupations that will no longer serve as a qualifying basis for work visa applications in the United Kingdom.

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Source: YEN.com.gh