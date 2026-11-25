10 Businesses Ghanaians Can Start With GH₵2,000 Ahead of Christmas
- The Christmas season presents an opportunity for Ghanaians to start small businesses and earn extra income as demand for goods and services increases
- Individuals with limited capital can explore businesses that do not require renting a shop or purchasing expensive equipment
- From selling Christmas hampers to providing cleaning services, several business ideas can be explored with a budget of GH₵2,000
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With Christmas fast approaching, many Ghanaians are preparing for family gatherings, weddings, parties and other festive activities.
The festive period also presents business opportunities for individuals looking to supplement their salaries or establish an additional source of income.
While starting a business can require substantial capital, individuals with GH₵2,000 can explore small-scale ventures by operating from home, accepting pre-orders and advertising on social media.
5 products Ghanaians can sell this Christmas
1. Christmas hampers
Individuals can purchase biscuits, chocolates, fruit juice and other packaged items in bulk and arrange them in decorative baskets. Potential customers include corporate organisations, churches and families.
2. Christmas decorations
Selling Christmas lights, artificial trees, ribbons and decorative ornaments can generate income during the festive season. Entrepreneurs can begin with affordable items and take orders for larger decorations.
3. Homemade snacks
Chin chin, chips, doughnuts, meat pies and cakes are popular refreshments at social gatherings. Individuals with existing baking equipment can start by accepting small orders.
4. Children’s clothing
Parents often purchase new clothes for their children during Christmas. Entrepreneurs can source affordable dresses, shirts and footwear from wholesalers and resell them online.
5. Local drinks
Individuals can produce and sell sobolo, asana and other local beverages to customers organising parties and family gatherings.
Food business operators must obtain the applicable hygiene permits from the FDA before commencing operations.
5 other businesses to start before Christmas
6. Perfume business
Individuals can purchase affordable perfumes, body sprays and fragrance oils in small quantities and resell them to colleagues, friends and online customers.
7. Home cleaning services
Families preparing to receive visitors during Christmas may require cleaning services. Entrepreneurs can purchase basic cleaning materials and offer residential cleaning services.
8. Gift wrapping services
Individuals with creative skills can purchase wrapping paper, ribbons, gift boxes and other accessories to package Christmas presents for customers.
9. Mobile car washing
Entrepreneurs can offer car washing services at customers’ homes using buckets, brushes, detergents and other basic cleaning equipment.
10. Event decoration services
Individuals can start by decorating small birthday parties, family gatherings and Christmas celebrations using balloons, ribbons and affordable decorative materials.
The table below provides an illustrative starting budget for each business.
Business
Estimated starting budget
Christmas hampers
GH₵1,500–2,000
Christmas decorations
GH₵1,000–2,000
Homemade snacks
GH₵700–1,500
Children’s clothing
GH₵1,500–2,000
Local drinks
GH₵500–1,200
Perfume business
GH₵800–1,500
Home cleaning
GH₵500–1,000
Gift wrapping
GH₵300–800
Mobile car washing
GH₵600–1,500
Event decoration
GH₵1,000–2,000
Entrepreneurs are encouraged to start with manageable quantities, advertise through social media and reinvest part of their earnings to expand their businesses beyond Christmas.
Disclaimer: The budget figures are illustrative estimates, not verified supplier quotations. Actual costs may vary depending on location, equipment, licensing requirements and suppliers. Business profitability is not guaranteed.
How to register your business in Ghana
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Business registration in Ghana starts from GH¢130 for sole proprietorships, while partnerships and limited liability companies attract higher fees depending on their registration categories.
Applicants must provide a valid Ghana Card, proposed business name, residential and business addresses, contact information and additional documents depending on their business structure.
The registration process involves checking the availability of a business name, completing the appropriate forms, paying the required fees and obtaining official registration documents.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.