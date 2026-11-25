The Christmas season presents an opportunity for Ghanaians to start small businesses and earn extra income as demand for goods and services increases

Individuals with limited capital can explore businesses that do not require renting a shop or purchasing expensive equipment

From selling Christmas hampers to providing cleaning services, several business ideas can be explored with a budget of GH₵2,000

With Christmas fast approaching, many Ghanaians are preparing for family gatherings, weddings, parties and other festive activities.

10 low-capital businesses Ghanaians can start to earn extra cash this Christmas. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The festive period also presents business opportunities for individuals looking to supplement their salaries or establish an additional source of income.

While starting a business can require substantial capital, individuals with GH₵2,000 can explore small-scale ventures by operating from home, accepting pre-orders and advertising on social media.

5 products Ghanaians can sell this Christmas

1. Christmas hampers

Individuals can purchase biscuits, chocolates, fruit juice and other packaged items in bulk and arrange them in decorative baskets. Potential customers include corporate organisations, churches and families.

2. Christmas decorations

Selling Christmas lights, artificial trees, ribbons and decorative ornaments can generate income during the festive season. Entrepreneurs can begin with affordable items and take orders for larger decorations.

3. Homemade snacks

Chin chin, chips, doughnuts, meat pies and cakes are popular refreshments at social gatherings. Individuals with existing baking equipment can start by accepting small orders.

4. Children’s clothing

Parents often purchase new clothes for their children during Christmas. Entrepreneurs can source affordable dresses, shirts and footwear from wholesalers and resell them online.

5. Local drinks

Individuals can produce and sell sobolo, asana and other local beverages to customers organising parties and family gatherings.

Food business operators must obtain the applicable hygiene permits from the FDA before commencing operations.

5 other businesses to start before Christmas

6. Perfume business

Individuals can purchase affordable perfumes, body sprays and fragrance oils in small quantities and resell them to colleagues, friends and online customers.

7. Home cleaning services

Families preparing to receive visitors during Christmas may require cleaning services. Entrepreneurs can purchase basic cleaning materials and offer residential cleaning services.

8. Gift wrapping services

Individuals with creative skills can purchase wrapping paper, ribbons, gift boxes and other accessories to package Christmas presents for customers.

9. Mobile car washing

Entrepreneurs can offer car washing services at customers’ homes using buckets, brushes, detergents and other basic cleaning equipment.

10. Event decoration services

Individuals can start by decorating small birthday parties, family gatherings and Christmas celebrations using balloons, ribbons and affordable decorative materials.

The table below provides an illustrative starting budget for each business.

Business Estimated starting budget Christmas hampers GH₵1,500–2,000 Christmas decorations GH₵1,000–2,000 Homemade snacks GH₵700–1,500 Children’s clothing GH₵1,500–2,000 Local drinks GH₵500–1,200 Perfume business GH₵800–1,500 Home cleaning GH₵500–1,000 Gift wrapping GH₵300–800 Mobile car washing GH₵600–1,500 Event decoration GH₵1,000–2,000

Entrepreneurs are encouraged to start with manageable quantities, advertise through social media and reinvest part of their earnings to expand their businesses beyond Christmas.

Disclaimer: The budget figures are illustrative estimates, not verified supplier quotations. Actual costs may vary depending on location, equipment, licensing requirements and suppliers. Business profitability is not guaranteed.

How to register your business in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Business registration in Ghana starts from GH¢130 for sole proprietorships, while partnerships and limited liability companies attract higher fees depending on their registration categories.

Applicants must provide a valid Ghana Card, proposed business name, residential and business addresses, contact information and additional documents depending on their business structure.

The registration process involves checking the availability of a business name, completing the appropriate forms, paying the required fees and obtaining official registration documents.

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Source: YEN.com.gh