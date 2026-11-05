Japan launched the J-Find scheme to allow graduates of top global universities to stay in the country for up to two years while seeking employment or preparing to start a business

The programme draws from a list of 93 universities ranked as of October 2026, with institutions from the US, UK, China, and Asia dominating the selection

No African university appeared on the list, barring graduates from institutions across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and the rest of the continent from applying directly

Japan has published the official list of 93 overseas universities whose graduates are eligible for a two-year stay in the country under its new Future Creation Talent System, widely referred to as J-Find, with no African institution featuring among the qualifying institutions.

The scheme grants successful applicants a "Designated Activities (Future Creation Talent)" residence status, during which holders may search for employment or lay the groundwork for launching a business in Japan.

Japan’s J-Find scheme offers graduates of 93 listed overseas universities a two-year stay to seek work or start a business. Image credit: FRANCK ROBICHON, Maskot/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Eligibility is restricted to individuals who completed an undergraduate or postgraduate programme at one of the 93 listed universities and were awarded a degree or professional degree. The rankings used to compile the list were current as of October 2026.

Which universities made Japan's J-Find list

The 93 qualifying institutions span North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. American universities make up the largest share of the list, including Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, Yale University, Princeton University and Columbia University, among others. British institutions on the list include the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, University College London and the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Chinese universities also feature prominently, with Tsinghua University, Peking University, Fudan University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Zhejiang University, Nanjing University and the University of Science and Technology of China all included. Several institutions from South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Scandinavia also made the cut.

No African university qualifies for J-Find

Not a single African university appears anywhere on the list. Graduates from institutions in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and every other country on the continent are therefore ineligible to apply directly under the J-Find scheme, regardless of their academic record or the reputation of their institution domestically.

The only route for an African graduate to access the programme would be through having completed a degree or postgraduate qualification at one of the 93 listed overseas universities. The compilation criteria, based on global university rankings as of October 2026, reflect a framework that heavily favours institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, China and other parts of Asia and Europe, where the bulk of globally ranked research universities are concentrated.

The absence of African universities from the list raises questions about access and equity in Japan's talent attraction strategy, particularly at a time when several African nations are investing significantly in higher education infrastructure.

Japan list new requirements for visa-free foreign visitors

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Japan had revised its border entry rules for visa-free travellers.

These include the introduction of a mandatory electronic travel authorisation system, which will require travellers to obtain prior approval before departure, even when a traditional visa is not required.

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Source: YEN.com.gh