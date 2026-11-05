African governments carrying heavy IMF debt loads risk having less money available for roads, hospitals, schools, and job creation

The IMF reached staff-level agreements with Niger and Zambia in October 2026, flagging fiscal vulnerabilities in both countries

IMF data outlines which African nations owe the most to the fund this month, with some facing compounding borrowing cycles

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When a government's loan repayments grow large enough to crowd out spending on public services, the consequences extend far beyond a balance sheet.

Roads go unbuilt, hospitals remain under-resourced, and businesses lose access to the support they need to generate employment.

African governments carrying heavy IMF debt loads risk having less money available for roads, hospitals, schools, and job creation. Credit: Thomas Trutschel/Sergey Bobylev

Source: Getty Images

The critical issue is not the size of a country's debt in isolation, but whether its economy produces sufficient revenue to service that debt without gutting essential expenditure.

When repayments consume an ever-growing share of government income, nations can become trapped, borrowing new funds simply to meet existing obligations.

Two agreements finalised in October 2026 illustrate the pressures many African economies are navigating. On 8 October, the IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Niger on a proposed 38-month lending programme valued at approximately $203 million.

The financing is designed to support economic stability and address the country's near-term financial needs. Niger's situation is complicated by ongoing security challenges and a heavy reliance on oil revenues, which leave its economy exposed to external shocks.

Within the same period, the IMF reached a separate staff-level agreement with Zambia on a proposed three-year programme worth roughly $1.47 billion.

While the facility is intended to underpin economic stability and growth, Zambia has also faced weaker-than-expected tax revenues and higher government spending, compounding pressure on its public finances.

Per the IMF website, these are the countries with the highest debt to the IMF.

1 Egypt 7,861,227,527 2 Côte d'Ivoire 4,122,297,044 3 Ghana 2,891,340,000 4 Kenya 2,826,240,068 5 DRC 2,400,275,006 6 Angola 2,169,933,346 7 Ethiopia 2,085,670,500 8 Tanzania 1,662,220,000 9 Zambia 1,271,660,000 10 Cameroon 1,087,670,000

When Borrowing Becomes a Burden

IMF lending is not inherently damaging. The fund's programmes are generally designed to help countries weather financial crises and rebuild the confidence of investors.

The risk emerges when borrowed funds do not translate into stronger economic growth or higher government revenues, leaving countries no better positioned to repay than when they started.

Heavy debt burdens also reduce a country's resilience. When external shocks arrive, whether falling commodity prices, climate events, or regional instability, heavily indebted governments have little fiscal space to absorb the impact or respond effectively.

Based on data published on the IMF's official website, here are the African countries carrying the highest debt to the fund as of October 2026.

Mahama speaks on economic turnaround

On January 25, YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama expressed surprise at the improvement in key indicators of the economy.

He described the rapid recovery as only by the grace of God and had expected it to take about two years to see an economic turnaround.

After inheriting an economy weighed down by inflation above 23%, interest rates north of 30%, and a sharply depreciating cedi, the Mahama administration oversaw a significant reversal of the country's fortunes in 2025.

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Source: YEN.com.gh