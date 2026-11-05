The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission confirmed 14 Nigerian-Americans won elective positions across several US states on November 3, 2026

The winners secured seats in state legislatures and local government, spanning states including Georgia, Texas, Maryland and Minnesota

NiDCOM Chairperson Abike Dabiri-Erewa congratulated all 14 politicians on their victories, sparking reactions among Nigerians

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Fourteen Nigerian-Americans clinched elective positions across the United States following the November 3, 2026, elections, with wins recorded at both state legislature and local government levels.

14 Nigerian-Americans win major positions in 2026 US elections, full list emerges. Image credit: Donald Trump, @abikedabiri

Source: Twitter

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) confirmed the results on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, with Chairperson Abike Dabiri-Erewa celebrating the politicians for their commitment to public service and what she described as a demonstration of the growing role Nigerians in the diaspora play in public leadership.

Nigerian-Americans who won across US States

Georgia proved particularly fruitful for Nigerian-Americans, producing four winners. Segun Adeyina took State House District 110, Gabe Okoye won District 102, Solomon Adesanya secured District 43, and Phil Olaleye clinched District 59.

Texas also returned two victors: Junior Ezeonu won State House District 101, while Odus Evbagharha carried District 135.

Among the most prominent wins was Will Jawando, who secured the position of Montgomery County Executive in Maryland. Dr Oye Owolewa claimed an at-large seat on the Council of the District of Columbia in Washington, DC, while Justin Onwenu won Michigan State Senate District 1.

Esther Agbaje held on to her seat in the Minnesota State House, winning re-election for District 59B, and Ukeme Awakessien-Jeter flipped Ohio State House District 7.

Connecticut, New Mexico, and Pennsylvania each produced one winner. Olaleye Onikuyide won Connecticut's State House District 19, Janelle Anyanonu secured New Mexico's State House District 19, and Carol Kazeem retained her Pennsylvania State House seat in District 159.

NiDCOM celebrates Nigerian presence in US politics

The 14 victories were highlighted in a congratulatory graphic credited to Akindele Akinyemi, which detailed each winner's constituency and position. Dabiri-Erewa wished all the elected officials well as they prepare to take up their responsibilities across different levels of American governance.

The results further underline the expanding footprint of Nigerian-Americans in United States politics, with elected officials now serving communities in at least eight states and the District of Columbia.

The X post of the list is below.

Ghanaian-Americans who won 2026 US elections

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian Americans Adrian Boafo and Gabe Amo, who won seats in the US Congress during the 2026 midterm elections.

Boafo had managed the campaign of former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer before running for the Maryland seat he once held. Amo, the first Black person elected to Congress from Rhode Island, secured a second term with 68% of the vote.

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Source: YEN.com.gh