Iceland Lists 1 Category of Foreigners Who Can Earn Money Without a Work Permit

Iceland has outlined a specific category of foreign nationals who are permitted to earn income in the country without obtaining a work permit

The exemption applies under particular conditions tied to the nature of the work and the length of stay in Iceland

The policy has drawn attention from people abroad exploring legal ways to work and earn in European countries

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Iceland has confirmed that one category of foreign nationals can legally earn money in the country without holding a formal work permit, according to a recent report.

The exemption covers foreigners who travel to Iceland for short-term assignments and whose work is considered temporary in nature.

Iceland lists one category of foreigners who can earn money in the country without a work permit. Photo credit: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Specifically, individuals sent by a foreign company to carry out a defined task in Iceland, often referred to as posted workers, may carry out paid activities without first obtaining a work permit from Icelandic authorities.

The key condition is that their employment contract must remain with their home-country employer, and the assignment must be temporary rather than permanent.

Who qualifies for ICeland's exemption

For a foreign national to benefit from this provision, their situation must meet several criteria.

The individual must be employed by a company registered outside Iceland, and the company must be sending them to Iceland specifically to fulfil a service contract or business obligation.

The worker's salary and terms of employment continue to be governed by the laws of their home country throughout the duration of the assignment.

This arrangement differs significantly from standard immigration, where a person moves to Iceland seeking local employment and must therefore apply for a work permit before starting any job.

Under the posted worker framework, the individual is not entering the Icelandic labour market in the conventional sense but rather completing a task on behalf of their foreign employer.

What this means for prospective workers

The distinction matters greatly for professionals and skilled workers who may have opportunities to be deployed internationally by their employers.

It offers a legal pathway to earn income in Iceland without navigating the often lengthy work permit application process, provided all qualifying conditions are properly met.

Icelandic authorities, however, maintain oversight of such arrangements to ensure compliance with local labour standards.

Posted workers are still required to adhere to Icelandic rules on working hours, minimum pay, and health and safety conditions, even if their employment contract is held abroad.

Iceland, a Nordic island nation in the North Atlantic, is a member of the European Economic Area (EEA), which grants its residents and certain qualifying individuals access to broader European labour frameworks.

The country's immigration and employment rules are shaped in part by EEA agreements, which allow for the movement of services and, in turn, the temporary deployment of workers across member states.

For foreigners exploring opportunities in Europe, understanding these distinctions can be crucial in determining which pathways are available to them without breaching immigration law.

Ireland sets rules for foreign spouses

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ireland's Immigration Service Delivery had outlined specific requirements foreign nationals were required to satisfy before gaining residency as spouses of Irish citizens.

The Irish citizen sponsor was required to have earned at least €40,000 over three years, excluding State welfare payments, among several financial conditions.

Applicants who were asylum seekers or had entered on short-stay visas faced a stricter set of conditions before permission could be granted.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh