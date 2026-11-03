Poland Launches Website for Foreigners Seeking Permanent Residence

Poland's Office for Foreigners launched the MOS system on April 27, 2026, allowing foreigners to apply for residence permits online for the first time

The MOS portal covers three categories of applications, including temporary residence, permanent residence, and long-term EU resident status

Paper applications not received before the deadline will no longer be processed under the new mandatory rules

Poland's Office for Foreigners has launched a dedicated online platform that requires foreigners to submit residence permit applications electronically, marking a fundamental change to the country's immigration administration.

The Moduł Obsługi Spraw, known as the MOS system, went live on 27 April 2026 and is accessible through the portal at mos.cudzoziemcy.gov.pl. Its introduction ends the era of paper-based, in-person submissions for the affected categories of applications.

Poland’s MOS system makes online residence permit applications mandatory for temporary. Image credit: Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Poland's MOS portal and what it covers

The platform handles three types of applications: temporary residence permits, permanent residence permits, and long-term EU resident status.

Submitting applications through MOS is now mandatory for all three categories, meaning paper applications sent after the system's launch but not received before the set deadline will not be accepted or processed.

The system was established under Article 225a, Section 1 of Poland's Act on Foreigners, providing it with a clear legal basis. Alongside the application submission function, the portal also offers guidance materials, frequently asked questions, and additional resources to help applicants navigate Poland's legal migration requirements.

What the change means for foreigners in Poland

The shift to an entirely digital process removes a considerable logistical burden for the many foreigners living and working in Poland.

Previously, applicants were required to appear in person and submit physical documentation, a requirement that posed challenges for those managing full-time employment or study schedules.

The ability to complete the process remotely, from any location with internet access, represents a meaningful practical improvement. For those who have relocated to Poland in recent years, including the growing number of African professionals and students who have moved there as part of broader migration trends, the new system simplifies what was often a time-consuming administrative process.

Foreigners requiring additional guidance on how to use the MOS system can contact the Office for Foreigners directly by phone at 47 721 76 75 on working days between 09:00 and 16:00.

Poland bars some foreigners from online residence applications.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Poland had announced five categories of foreign nationals who are not eligible to apply for residence permits through its online platform.

The Polish authorities published the guidelines to clarify which groups of applicants must use alternative channels when seeking to regularise their stay in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh