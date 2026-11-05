Saudi Arabia has released a structured pay scale for English language teachers, with salaries tied directly to academic qualifications across 11 categories

The scale spans from a three-year teacher training certificate up to a Master's degree in TEFL, with annual experience bonuses capped at 15 years of service

All figures in the official schedule already incorporate the 15% Cost of Living Allowance issued under a Royal Order

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Saudi Arabia has published a formal salary schedule for English language teachers that links basic monthly pay, annual experience bonuses, and maximum earnings directly to each teacher's highest academic qualification.

The structure covers 11 distinct qualification categories and all figures already incorporate the 15% Cost of Living Allowance granted under Royal Order No. A/23, dated 20/03/1432 AH.

Saudi Arabia’s English teacher pay scale sets salaries by qualification, with monthly pay from SAR 4,830 to SAR 10,630. Image credit: Pierre Suu, Maskot/Getty Images

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English teacher pay bands by qualification

At the bottom of the scale, teachers holding either a three-year teacher training certificate or a Master's degree taken immediately after secondary school both start on a basic salary of SAR 4,830 per month.

An annual bonus of SAR 175 applies for up to 15 years of service, bringing their maximum monthly salary to SAR 7,455.

Teachers with a standard Bachelor of Arts degree earn SAR 5,175 at entry level, with the same SAR 175 annual increment and a ceiling of SAR 7,800. Those who add a Diploma of Education to their B.A. see their starting salary rise to SAR 5,865, with a larger annual bonus of SAR 210 and a maximum of SAR 9,015. A B.A. paired with TEFL certification starts at SAR 6,040, also rising by SAR 210 annually to a top of SAR 9,190. Combining a B.A. with both TEFL and a Diploma pushes the entry point to SAR 6,385, with an annual increment of SAR 225 and a maximum of SAR 9,760.

At postgraduate level, a standard Master's degree carries a basic salary of SAR 6,210, a SAR 225 annual bonus, and a maximum of SAR 9,585. Pairing an M.A. with a Diploma of Education shifts the starting figure to SAR 6,385, with a SAR 245 annual increment and a ceiling of SAR 10,060. An M.A. combined with TEFL, or a dedicated M.A. in TEFL, both attract the same SAR 6,555 entry salary and SAR 245 annual bonus, with a maximum of SAR 10,230.

Top of the Saudi teacher pay scale

The highest earners under this framework are teachers who hold an M.A. alongside both TEFL certification and a Diploma of Education.

That combination carries a starting salary of SAR 6,730 per month, an annual bonus of SAR 260, and a maximum monthly salary of SAR 10,630 after 15 years of service.

The experience bonus structure is uniform across all 11 categories in one key respect: salary growth stops at 15 years of service, regardless of how much longer a teacher remains in post.

Saudi Arabia bars foreigners from 69 occupations under new rule

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Arabia had barred foreigners from holding any of the 69 administrative and support roles in the private sector.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development published the rule, which requires a 100% Saudi national staffing rate across all 69 professions listed in the decision.

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Source: YEN.com.gh