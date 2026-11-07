Immigration New Zealand announced changes to the Green List that will take effect from March 8 , 2027

17 occupations will be removed from the Work to Residence Visa pathway following the introduction of new SMC routes in August 2026

Special education teachers, Sterilisation Technicians and Career Counsellors will also face separate changes under the updated rules

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Immigration New Zealand has confirmed that 17 occupations will be removed from the Green List's Work to Residence Visa pathway starting March 8, 2027, following the introduction of new Skilled Migrant Category (SMC) pathways in August 2026.

The authority published full details of the changes on November 3, 2026, stating that the removal is intended to eliminate duplication between residence routes and ensure the Green List remains aligned with New Zealand's immigration and workforce priorities.

New Zealand removes 17 Green List Work to Residence occupations from March 2027, with new rules for teachers. Image credit: MARTY MELVILLE, Maskot/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

17 occupations removed from work to residence pathway

Thirteen of the affected occupations will transition to the SMC Trades and Technician pathway. These include Building Associate (Building Construction Supervisor), Automotive Electrician, Diesel Motor Mechanic (including Heavy Vehicle Inspector), Motor Mechanic (General), Motorcycle Mechanic, Panel Beater, Vehicle Painter, Metal Fabricator, Welder, Fitter (General), Fitter and Turner, Fitter-Welder, and Metal Machinist (First Class).

The remaining four occupations, Crane, Hoist or Lift Operator; Telecommunications Technician; Paving Plant Operator; and Pressure Welder, will move to the SMC Skilled Work Experience pathway instead.

Workers in these roles may still qualify for residence through the relevant SMC pathway, provided they meet its qualification, work experience, and wage requirements. Immigration New Zealand noted that for many experienced workers, the SMC pathways could offer a more accessible route to residence, including lower wage thresholds and shorter New Zealand work requirements.

However, the authority cautioned that the new pathways carry different eligibility conditions and may not suit every applicant.

Employers can continue recruiting migrants in these occupations via the Accredited Employer Work Visa, though they will no longer benefit from Green List-specific advantages such as labour market test exemptions and priority processing for job checks.

Transitional arrangements will apply for workers who had already begun accumulating qualifying work experience before March 8, 2027. Those individuals may continue counting that time towards the existing 24-month Work to Residence Visa requirement, subject to meeting all other residence conditions.

Other Green List changes taking effect in 2027

Four special education teaching roles, Special Needs Teachers, Teachers of the Hearing Impaired, Teachers of the Sight Impaired, and Special Education Teachers not elsewhere classified, will move from the Work to Residence pathway to the Straight to Residence pathway.

This change means eligible applicants in those roles can apply directly for residence without first completing two years of qualifying work in New Zealand.

Eligibility for Sterilisation Technicians on the Green List will be narrowed, with recognition limited to graduate and registered members of the New Zealand Sterile Sciences Association.

Career Counsellors will be removed from the Tier 1 Straight to Residence pathway entirely. Immigration New Zealand explained that the occupation was added when allied healthcare roles were included on the Green List but was considered a poor fit with the original purpose of those inclusions. Career Counsellors may still pursue residence through the Skilled Migrant Category or another applicable pathway.

Immigration New Zealand has indicated that the Green List is expected to undergo a broader review later in 2027.

New Zealand lists groups eligible for family work visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand had opened a dedicated work visa pathway for foreign nationals who have experienced family violence.

Details of the visa were published on New Zealand's official government website.

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Source: YEN.com.gh