Indonesia's Directorate General of Immigration published an official list of 97 countries whose citizens qualify for a visa on arrival

Ten African nations made the cut, with travellers from these countries able to enter Indonesia without applying for a visa beforehand

The B1 visa on arrival grants a single-entry stay of up to 30 days, with an extension and bridging visa conversion available

Indonesia has released an official list of 97 countries whose nationals are eligible for a visa on arrival (VoA) when travelling to the country, with ten African nations among those included.

The list was published by Indonesia's Directorate General of Immigration and covers nationals from Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas and Oceania, offering eligible travellers a more direct route into the country without the need to secure a visa before departure.

Indonesia’s official visa on arrival list covers 97 countries, including 10 African nations. The B1 visa allows a 30-day stay Image credit: Riska, Svitlana Pietukhova/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

African countries on Indonesia's visa on arrival list

Ten African nations feature on the list. South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Morocco, Mozambique, Seychelles, Mauritius, Egypt and Tunisia are all included, granting their citizens access to Indonesia's visa on arrival facility upon arrival at designated entry points.

The full list of 97 eligible countries also includes major economies and travel markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and Brazil, among others.

What the Indonesia B1 visa on arrival covers

The visa on arrival offered to nationals from eligible countries is classified as a B1 visa and is designed for single-entry visits. Travellers receive an initial stay permit of up to 30 days from the date of entry into Indonesia.

Beyond the initial period, the visa allows for one possible extension, giving eligible visitors additional time in the country if required. There is also an option to convert the visa on arrival into a bridging visa, which may allow travellers to transition to a different visa category while already in Indonesia.

The full list of qualifying countries spans all major world regions: Albania, Andorra, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Laos, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Mongolia, Myanmar, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Palestine, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, Vatican, Venezuela, Vietnam and the countries already named above.

Indonesia lists three Golden Visa categories for foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Indonesia was allowing foreign nationals to obtain residency through a structured Golden Visa programme.

The Southeast Asian country introduced the scheme as part of efforts to attract global talent, capital and skilled professionals.

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Source: YEN.com.gh