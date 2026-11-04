Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson visited the memorial site where 15-year-old Ghanaian boy Javits Frimpong lost his life

Vanessa Gibson shared an emotional message on X, calling Javits a son of Ghana and vowing to seek justice for his family

The borough president raised alarm over the widespread availability of firearms, urging communities and authorities to do more

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Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson has spoken out following the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong, visiting the memorial site in the Bronx and calling for meaningful action against youth violence.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson mourns Ghanaian teen Javits Frimpong. Image credit: Vanessa Gibson, Zygote Studio

Source: Facebook

Gibson made the visit as tributes at the spot where Javits lost his life continued to grow, with candles and other remembrances drawing mourners from across the community.

She shared photographs from her visit on X, using the platform to express her grief and issue a broader call for change.

Vanessa Gibson mourns Javits Frimpong

In her post, the borough president described the outpouring of sorrow as a reflection of how deeply the teenager's death had touched people beyond his immediate family circle.

"The loss of Javits Frimpong has been an overwhelming amount of heartbreak and pain for so many. The memorial continues to grow as people from all over come to pay their respects. Javits was our son. A son of Ghana, a son to his parents. This is personal," she wrote.

Gibson stressed that those responsible for his death must be held accountable, and that the community could not afford to let the tragedy pass without demanding justice.

She also expressed personal sorrow that Javits could not be shielded from the incident, offering her heartfelt sympathy to his grieving family.

Vanessa Gibson raises alarm over violence

Beyond calling for justice, Gibson turned her attention to the conditions that make such tragedies possible, pointing to the easy access to firearms as a central concern.

"The oversaturation of guns is enormous. It's too easy to get a weapon. Life is so precious. The violence is unacceptable. The pain is real. The trauma is real," she stated.

She urged both authorities and local communities to redouble their efforts to protect young people and build safer neighbourhoods, expressing hope that Javits' death would serve as a catalyst for a wider movement against gun violence.

The teenager's passing has drawn considerable attention in both Ghana and the United States, with public figures, celebrities and members of the Ghanaian diaspora joining the chorus of voices demanding justice.

The growing memorial in the Bronx has become a gathering point for those wishing to honour his memory and mourn his loss. Gibson ended her message with a prayer for the repose of Javits' soul.

The X post by Vanessa Gibson is below.

Ghana's VP Bawumia consoles Javits' father

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s call to the family of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, who died in New York’s Bronx.

The family said the former vice president’s personal outreach was unexpected as they grieve the teenager’s death.

His passing has prompted calls for justice and support from Ghanaian officials and members of the diaspora.

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Source: YEN.com.gh