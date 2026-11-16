eNCA reporter Nabeelah Shaikh died on 14 November 2026 at the age of 34, with her unborn child also not surviving

A family member confirmed on 15 November that childbirth complications claimed both Shaikh and her baby's lives

Shaikh had shared news of her pregnancy just two weeks before her death and had recently celebrated her 34th birthday

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South Africa has lost a prominent voice in investigative journalism after eNCA reporter Nabeelah Shaikh died on 14 November 2026 at the age of 34.

eNCA reporter Nabeelah Shaikh died on 14 November 2026 at the age of 34, with her unborn child also not surviving. Credit: Nabeelah Shaikh

Source: Facebook

Her unborn child also did not survive. A family member confirmed on Sunday, 15 November, that childbirth complications were responsible for both deaths.

Shaikh is survived by her husband, Waseem Ally, and the couple's young daughter. The baby would have been their second child together.

The news first reached the public after the Central Islamic Trust circulated a Janazah notice on Saturday. Shaikh and her unborn baby were buried together that same evening at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.

The broadcaster released an official statement describing the loss as a blow to the entire newsroom.

"The eNCA family is devastated to share the news of the passing of our beloved and respected investigative reporter Nabeelah Shaikh," the channel said, adding that she was "an award-winning, talented and dedicated reporter" who was equally cherished as "a wife, daughter and devoted mother to a little girl."

The statement concluded: "She will be sadly missed by all who knew her."

Shaikh had turned 34 on 21 October 2026 and announced her pregnancy roughly two weeks before she passed away.

About Shaikh's career

Shaikh began her professional career in 2013 as a multimedia journalist at Independent Newspapers' Sunday Tribune. She subsequently earned a BTech in Journalism from the Durban University of Technology and went on to build her profile across several media organisations, including Seen.tv, Hashtag Our Stories and eMedia's e.tv.

She joined eNCA after contributing to eMedia's OpenNews channel on Openview, later rebranded as eNews and Sports, where she covered stories including the 2026 local government elections. Her investigative reporting earned her regional recognition at the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards in both 2015 and 2017.

An outpouring of grief and condolences followed the news of her passing on social media.

Movement TV presenter Bohyeba passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the unexpected passing of Movement TV presenter Bohyeba, whose death left both colleagues and viewers in deep sorrow.

The tragic turn of events occurred just hours after he appeared healthy on air, highlighting the unpredictable nature of life and the profound loss felt within the community.

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Source: YEN.com.gh