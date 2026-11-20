The US Citizenship and Immigration Services policy manual outlines six categories that carry a permanent bar to naturalisation

Anyone convicted of murder or an aggravated felony faces a lifetime prohibition from establishing the Good Moral Character requirement

Participation in genocide, torture, or severe religious freedom violations also permanently disqualifies applicants from US citizenship

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The United States has outlined six categories of foreign nationals who can never qualify for American citizenship through naturalisation, drawing on requirements set out in the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) policy manual.

US lists categories of foreigners not eligible for citizenship. Photo credit: CNN, PS Photography/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Under US immigration law, every naturalisation applicant must demonstrate Good Moral Character (GMC). While most character-related issues can be remedied over time, certain offences result in a permanent bar, meaning no amount of subsequent good behaviour can clear the applicant's path to citizenship.

The 6 permanent bars to US naturalisation

According to Chapter 4 of the USCIS Policy Manual, the following conduct permanently disqualifies an applicant:

Murder tops the list. Any applicant with a murder conviction, regardless of when it occurred, is permanently barred. Aggravated felony convictions on or after 29 November 1990 also carry a permanent bar. Under US immigration law, aggravated felonies cover a broad range of offences, including sexual abuse of a minor, money laundering exceeding $10,000, firearms offences, crimes of violence carrying a prison term of at least one year, passport fraud, and witness bribery, among others. Nazl-era persecution constitutes the third category. Anyone who ordered, incited, assisted, or participated in the persecution of persons in association with Germany's World War II government or any allied or occupied government is permanently disqualified. Genocide forms the fourth bar. Participation in acts intended to destroy a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group at any point in one's history renders an applicant ineligible. Torture or extrajudicial killings make up the fifth category. Ordering, inciting, committing, or assisting in torture or unlawful killings carried out under the authority of a foreign government results in a permanent disqualification. Particularly severe violations of religious freedom complete the list. Foreign government officials who were directly responsible for systematic and egregious religious freedom violations, including prolonged detention without charges or enforced disappearances, are permanently barred.

What US' aggravated felony rule means in practice

The cut-off date of November 29, 1990 is significant for the aggravated felony category. Convictions predating that date do not automatically trigger the permanent bar, though USCIS retains the discretion to weigh such convictions when assessing overall moral character.

USCIS further clarifies that theft and crimes of violence may qualify as aggravated felonies if a court imposes a sentence of at least one year, even when the sentence is fully suspended.

For applicants who may fall under the persecution, genocide, torture, or religious freedom categories, the burden of proof rests with the applicant. They must actively provide evidence demonstrating that none of the permanent bars applies to their case.

US waives green card fee for 11 categories

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had published 11 categories of foreign applicants who qualify for a full I-485 filing fee exemption.

The standard green card filing fee reaches $1,440 for paper submissions, making the exemptions significant for qualifying applicants.

USCIS also noted that additional applicants beyond the 11 fixed categories may qualify for a fee waiver through a separate formal process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh