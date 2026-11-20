Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined strict character requirements that all citizenship applicants aged 18 and above must meet

The department identified one specific category of foreigners who could face a permanent bar from obtaining Australian citizenship

Background checks conducted on applicants can include court convictions, pending charges, traffic offences, and other police-held information

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Australia's Department of Home Affairs has identified one group of foreigners who could be permanently barred from ever obtaining Australian citizenship, based on character requirements published on the department's official website.

Australia tightens citizenship path for a category of foreigners. Photo credit: @albomp, Australian Conveyancer.

Source: Getty Images

Under the country's citizenship framework, all applicants aged 18 and above must demonstrate good character. The government defines this as the enduring moral qualities of a person, assessed by determining whether the individual is likely to respect and uphold Australian laws and fulfil the responsibilities that citizenship entails.

Australian Citizenship: Who Could Be Permanently Barred

The department is explicit that there are circumstances under which a citizenship application simply cannot be approved, regardless of the applicant's age. This applies specifically to cases involving serious criminal matters or offences.

In practice, individuals with significant criminal histories risk a permanent disqualification from becoming Australian citizens. Additionally, applicants may be required to submit penal clearance certificates from every country they have lived in or visited outside Australia since the age of 18.

How Australia vets citizenship applicants

To assess an applicant's background, the Department of Home Affairs relies on the National Police Checking Service (NPCS), which is administered by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission in collaboration with Australian police agencies. The service conducts a Nationally Coordinated Criminal History Check on every applicant.

By signing the NPCS consent section of their application, candidates authorise police agencies to retrieve their records and share relevant criminal history information with the department.

The scope of information that may be reviewed is broad, covering court outcomes and convictions, pending charges, spent convictions where permitted by law, good behaviour bonds, matters awaiting a court hearing, traffic offences, and other relevant police-held data.

Importantly, the department stresses that holding a criminal record does not automatically disqualify someone from citizenship.

Each case is evaluated individually based on its own circumstances, and applicants are strongly encouraged to provide complete and accurate information throughout the process. Those who believe their police check result contains errors also have the right to challenge it through the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission's appeals process.

Australia publishes date to increase citizenship application fee

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had confirmed that citizenship application fees increase every year on July 1.

Most foreigners applying for citizenship by conferral pay the full fee unless they meet specific concession criteria.

A small group of applicants qualify for a complete fee exemption and must apply via a paper form rather than online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh