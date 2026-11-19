Denmark has released its updated Positive List for People with a Higher Education, covering roles foreign graduates may use to apply for residence and work permits

The list spans 15 broad professional fields, ranging from healthcare and ICT to law, engineering, and senior management

Each job title on the list carries a DISCO-08 classification code and specific education requirements that applicants must satisfy to qualify

Denmark has published its Positive List for People with a Higher Education, setting out the job titles that foreign graduates may use when applying for a Danish residence and work permit.

The list is maintained by the Danish immigration authority and organises qualifying occupations across 15 professional fields. For every job title included, applicants can also check the date on which it may be removed from the list.

Denmark’s updated Positive List outlines all eligible jobs, DISCO-08 codes and education rules for foreign graduates applying for residence. Image credit: Holger Leue, NurPhoto/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How Denmark's positive list works

Each entry on the list is assigned a DISCO-08 occupational classification code and specifies both the level and type of education an applicant must hold. Crucially, the qualification must not only meet the stated requirement but must also be directly relevant to the job title in question.

Certain roles on the list were added by a Regional Labour Market Council (RBR) rather than through profession-specific unemployment insurance funds or the Labour Market Balance. Where an RBR has added a role, eligibility applies only within the specific municipalities that council covers.

15 professional fields on Denmark's positive list

The fields covered by the list are: military work; senior managers in legislative authorities, companies and organisations; managers in administration and business-oriented functions; managers in production and service; hospitality, retail and other service managers; natural science and engineering; healthcare; teaching and educational work; economics, administration and sales; information and communication technology; law, social science and culture; technician work in science, engineering, and shipping and aviation; technicians and assistants in healthcare; business services, finance, administration and sales; and law, social science and culture at a technician level.

Foreign graduates considering relocation to Denmark under this scheme are advised to consult the official Positive List page, where full DISCO-08 codes and delisting dates are published for every entry, to confirm which specific job titles fall within each field.

Netherlands outlines routes for Ghanaians seeking citizenship

In another development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Netherlands has announced pathways through which foreign nationals can obtain Dutch citizenship.

These include automatic acquisition at birth and a full naturalisation process that may take up to two years.

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Source: YEN.com.gh