The European Union published an official list of countries whose nationals can visit the Schengen Area visa-free for up to 90 days within any 180-day period

The list, drawn from EU Regulation 2018/1806, covers 61 sovereign states as well as special administrative regions of China and certain British nationals

Several countries on the list carry conditions, including requirements for biometric passports or pending visa exemption agreements with the EU

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The European Union has released an official list of countries whose nationals are permitted to enter the Schengen Area without a visa for stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period, drawing the information from EU Regulation 2018/1806 as consolidated on 3 February 2025.

The list is divided into four categories: sovereign states, Special Administrative Regions of the People's Republic of China, British nationals who are not British citizens, and entities or territorial authorities not universally recognised as states by at least one EU member state.

See the EU’s official list of 61 countries and territories whose nationals can visit the Schengen Area visa-free for 90 days. Image credit:Thierry Monasse, Riska/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

61 countries granted Schengen visa-free access

Under the category of sovereign states, 61 countries are included. These are: Albania, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, El Salvador, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Georgia, Grenada, Guatemala, Honduras, Israel, Japan, Kiribati, Malaysia, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Nauru, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uruguay, Venezuela, and the Holy See.

Serbia's exemption also covers holders of passports issued by the Serbian Coordination Directorate.

Holders of a Hong Kong Special Administrative Region passport and holders of a Região Administrativa Especial de Macau passport are covered under the Special Administrative Regions category.

Conditions and exceptions that apply

Not every country on the list enjoys unconditional access. For Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, and Montenegro, the exemption applies exclusively to holders of biometric passports. Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine face the same requirement, with the additional stipulation that their biometric passports must meet standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

For a number of countries including Dominica, Micronesia, Grenada, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Peru, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Timor-Leste, Tonga, and Tuvalu, the exemption only takes effect from the date a visa exemption agreement with the EU formally enters into force.

Under the British nationals category, the exemption extends to British nationals (Overseas), British overseas territories citizens, British overseas citizens, British protected persons, and British subjects, but not British citizens, who fall under a separate category.

Taiwan and Kosovo are listed under entities and territorial authorities not universally recognised as states. Kosovo's exemption is additionally tied to the operational launch of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), or 1 January 2024, whichever came first, and applies only to holders of biometric passports meeting ICAO standards. For Taiwan, only passport holders whose documents include an identity card number qualify for the exemption.

EU lists 42 shortage occupations open to foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the European Union had officially listed 42 occupations facing critical workforce shortages across its member states.

The regulation identifies each shortage occupation using ISCO-08 codes, the internationally recognised standard for classifying jobs.

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Source: YEN.com.gh