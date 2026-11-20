Ghanaians looking to own a home can explore government-backed housing programmes offering different property types and payment arrangements

Housing prices vary significantly across projects, with some offering subsidised prices while others require buyers to arrange mortgages or instalment payments

Prospective homeowners must understand the eligibility requirements, initial deposits and application procedures before making any financial commitment

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Owning a house in Ghana remains a major challenge for many workers and families due to rising property prices and the high cost of construction.

Government affordable houses in Ghana: How much to pay and where to apply. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

However, several government-backed housing initiatives have been introduced to help Ghanaians become homeowners without necessarily paying the full purchase price at once.

These include projects developed by the State Housing Company (SHC), the Pokuase Affordable Housing Project and the Saglemi Housing Project.

Although some houses are already being marketed, others are still under development, making it important for prospective buyers to understand the prices, payment options and application requirements.

Government affordable housing projects and their prices

1. Pokuase Affordable Housing Project

The Pokuase Affordable Housing Project was launched in August 2023 as part of the National Affordable Housing Programme to provide more affordable accommodation for Ghanaians.

The government initially announced the following maximum prices for the proposed apartments:

House type Announced price Studio apartment US$13,800 One-bedroom apartment US$20,700 Two-bedroom apartment US$34,500 Three-bedroom apartment US$42,550

The amounts were to be paid in Ghana cedis using the prevailing Bank of Ghana exchange rate.

However, these prices were announced in 2023 and should not be treated as confirmed selling prices in 2026. The project subsequently experienced delays, and buyers must seek updated information before making any payment.

2. State Housing Company houses at Amrahia

In October 2026, the State Housing Company announced the sale of 195 residential properties at its Surge Homes development in Amrahia, Greater Accra.

The properties include two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom detached houses.

House type Advertised price Two-bedroom house GH¢950,000 Three-bedroom house GH¢1,295,000 Four-bedroom house GH¢2,170,000

SHC also announced a five per cent discount on selected two-bedroom and three-bedroom properties for buyers completing payment by December 15, 2026.

Under the offer, eligible two-bedroom houses could cost GH¢902,500, while three-bedroom properties could be reduced to GH¢1,230,250.

3. Saglemi Affordable Housing Project

The Saglemi Affordable Housing Project is another government-backed initiative intended to increase access to residential accommodation.

Following efforts to revive the project, the government announced that the first 700 residential units were expected to be completed by March 2027.

The development includes two-bedroom and three-bedroom properties, with additional housing units scheduled for completion later in 2027.

However, official selling prices have not yet been publicly confirmed, meaning interested buyers must await further announcements before determining how much they will pay.

How much to pay and how to apply for government housing

Ghanaians seeking to purchase government-backed houses can explore different payment arrangements depending on the particular housing development.

Outright payment: Buyers with sufficient funds can pay the entire purchase price directly to the authorised housing developer.

Instalment payment: Some State Housing Company arrangements allow buyers to make an initial deposit of approximately 50 per cent and settle the remaining balance within an agreed period.

For example, a GH¢950,000 house would require an initial deposit of GH¢475,000 under a 50 per cent arrangement, excluding any applicable discount.

Mortgage financing: Buyers who cannot afford an outright purchase may explore mortgage facilities through participating banks.

In 2026, the National Homeownership Fund announced an 8.4 per cent annual mortgage interest rate under its National Mortgage Scheme.

According to the Fund's illustrative figures, a worker earning GH¢2,500 net monthly could qualify for a mortgage of up to GH¢143,000, with monthly repayments of approximately GH¢1,231.95 over 20 years.

However, actual mortgage amounts, deposits and monthly repayments depend on the applicant's income, eligibility and the financial institution's lending conditions.

For those interested in State Housing Company properties, applications can be made through its official website, www.statehousing.gov.gh, or at an SHC office.

Applicants generally need a Ghana Card, two passport-sized photographs, a completed application form and evidence of their ability to finance the property.

According to SHC's published requirements, a non-refundable application processing fee of GH¢1,000 is also payable, alongside the applicable property deposit.

Prospective homeowners are encouraged to confirm current house prices, availability, payment terms and additional charges directly with the responsible institution before making any financial commitment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh