The UK government proposed five settlement routes for foreign nationals, with qualifying periods ranging from three to 30 years

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood presented the earned-settlement reforms on November 2, replacing the existing five-year pathway

The highest earners could qualify after just three years, while migrants who entered via small boats face the longest waiting period

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The United Kingdom government has laid out five proposed pathways to permanent residency for foreign nationals, with waiting periods tied to earnings, occupation, immigration history and conduct.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood presented the earned-settlement proposals to Parliament on November 2.

The reforms would replace the existing framework under which most eligible migrants could apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain after five years.

The UK government proposed five settlement routes for foreign nationals, with qualifying periods ranging from three to 30 years. Photos by Sean Gallup and Anna Barclay.

Source: Getty Images

UK's five proposed settlement routes

Under the proposed system, the qualifying period a migrant must serve before applying for permanent residency would vary significantly based on individual circumstances.

The shortest route - three years - would be reserved exclusively for the highest-earning migrants.

A five-year pathway would remain available for those earning above £50,271 (GH¢768,458) annually, qualifying public-service workers, including doctors, nurses and teachers, eligible care workers on at least £25,000 (GH¢382,158), and refugees who arrive through approved channels.

Most other migrants would face a default waiting period of 10 years. Those found to have breached immigration conditions would be placed on a 20-year track, though employment or study activity could reduce this to a decade.

The longest wait of up to 30 years would apply to individuals who entered Britain through small boats or other clandestine methods, attracting an additional 10-year penalty on top of the standard waiting period.

Across all routes, applicants would be required to demonstrate good character, English proficiency equivalent to A-level standard, no outstanding taxpayer debt and consistent National Insurance contributions.

What the reforms would mean for migrants

The proposals mark a substantial shift from Britain's traditional approach to settlement, which broadly allowed qualifying migrants to seek permanent residency after five years on eligible visa routes.

According to Legit.ng, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the changes were designed to restore public confidence in immigration controls following Brexit while ensuring that those who make a meaningful contribution to the country are rewarded accordingly.

Mahmood framed permanent residency as one of the most significant rights Britain can confer, arguing that the existing system granted it too readily.

Her position is that migrants should be required to demonstrate genuine commitment to the country before settlement rights are extended.

The proposals would still need to complete the relevant legislative process before they could take effect.

Food items travellers cannot bring into the UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government had issued new guidelines on food and animal products travellers are not allowed to bring into Great Britain.

The restrictions cover items such as meat, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds carried in luggage or sent by courier.

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Source: YEN.com.gh