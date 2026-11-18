Brazil updated its citizenship rules to benefit nationals from six specific African countries

Citizens from Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, and four others qualify for the exemption

The change removes a key documentation hurdle that all other foreign applicants must still meet

Brazil has revised its citizenship application process in a way that gives nationals from six African countries a notable advantage over other foreign applicants.

Brazil exempts citizens of 6 African countries from citizenship language requirements. Images are for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/OZAN KOSE/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Under the standard rules for obtaining Brazilian citizenship, foreign nationals are typically required to submit official documentation proving their proficiency in the Portuguese language. Brazil has, however, introduced a specific exemption that removes this requirement for citizens of a defined group of African nations.

African countries exempt from Brazil's language requirement

The six countries whose nationals benefit from this exemption are Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, and São Tomé and Príncipe. Citizens from each of these nations are not required to present any official language certificate when submitting a Brazilian citizenship application.

The rationale behind the policy is straightforward: all six countries recognise Portuguese as an official language, establishing a shared linguistic heritage with Brazil that the government has chosen to formally acknowledge within its immigration framework.

What the exemption means for applicants

For citizens of these six nations, the removal of the language proof requirement reduces the number of documents they need to gather and submit when pursuing Brazilian citizenship. Sourcing an accredited language proficiency certificate can be a time-consuming and sometimes costly process, so the exemption offers a practical simplification to their application.

Citizens from elsewhere in Africa, as well as applicants from the rest of the world, are not covered by this exemption. They must continue to meet the standard Portuguese language proficiency requirements that apply to all other foreign nationals seeking Brazilian citizenship.

The policy reflects Brazil's recognition of the deep cultural and linguistic connections it shares with the Portuguese-speaking African community, formally translating those ties into a tangible benefit within its immigration system.

Brazil announces easier visa rules for Haiti

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Brazil had signed Interministerial Decree MJSP/MRE No. 67 on July 30, 2026, updating the visa process for Haitian nationals and stateless persons.

The new decree replaced an earlier August 2025 regulation that governed visas for this category of applicants.

The updated framework shifts visa applications to an electronic process, targeting those with family already living in Brazil.

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Source: YEN.com.gh