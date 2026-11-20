Education First ranked 117 countries in the 2026 EF English Proficiency Index, drawing on tests taken by 2.3 million adults worldwide

South Africa placed 14th globally with 588 points, with Zimbabwe and Kenya also breaking into the top 20

Ghana ranked fifth in Africa and 35th globally, while the continent recorded the widest proficiency gap of any region in the world

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South Africa has topped the African rankings in the 2026 EF English Proficiency Index, with Zimbabwe and Kenya occupying second and third place on the continent respectively, according to the report published by Education First (EF).

The index draws on results from 2.3 million adults across 117 countries and regions who sat the EF Standard English Test in 2025, making it one of the most comprehensive assessments of English ability globally.

South Africa leads Africa in EF’s 2026 English Proficiency Index, with Zimbabwe and Kenya in the top 20 Image credit: Anadolu, Ernest Ankomah/Getty Images

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Africa's top performers in the 2026 index

South Africa finished 14th in the world with 588 points, while Zimbabwe came one place behind at 15th with 587 points. Kenya ranked 20th globally with 582 points. Nigeria placed 21st worldwide and fourth on the continent with 578 points, and Ghana rounded out Africa's top five, finishing 35th globally with 535 points.

Uganda came sixth in Africa with 517 points, placing 48th globally. Ethiopia finished seventh with 506 points and 53rd in the world. Morocco ranked eighth on the continent with 492 points at 60th globally, Tunisia placed ninth with 490 points, and Tanzania completed the top ten with 477 points, sitting 70th in the world rankings.

The nearly 200-point gap between Africa's strongest and weakest performers made it the region with the widest spread in English proficiency globally. EF attributed this to the uneven role English plays across different parts of the continent, shaped by varying colonial histories, language policies and education systems.

Global English proficiency on a downward trend

Beyond Africa, the index points to a sustained decline in English skills worldwide. The global average dropped for the fifth consecutive year, with more than two-thirds of countries that had comparable data recording lower scores in 2026 than in 2025.

The Middle East saw the sharpest regional fall, though EF noted that ongoing conflicts may have influenced both who sat the test and under what conditions. Asia also posted a slight decline. Since 2019, India has shed 48 points, China 42 points and Japan 39 points.

The report also identified a skills imbalance across countries. Reading emerged as the strongest English skill in four out of every five countries assessed. Speaking was the weakest skill in roughly 40% of countries, as was listening in another 40%, with the average speaking score trailing reading by 57 points globally.

UG ranks 1st in Ghana and West Africa, fifth regionally

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana (UG) had been ranked the best in Ghana and West Africa and fifth in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The rankings were published in the 2024 Times Higher Education Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings.

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Source: YEN.com.gh