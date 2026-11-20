Floyd Mayweather visited the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on Friday, November 20, 2026, during his Ghanaian tour

Bukom Banku entertained the crowd with boxing moves and dancing during the encounter with the undefeated American legend

Mayweather's Ghana visit included stops at the Presidential Palace, Bronx Boxing Gym, and several Accra landmarks

Floyd Mayweather, the retired American boxing legend who finished his professional career with a perfect 50-0 record, made a memorable stop at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on Friday, November 20, where he crossed paths with Ghanaian boxer and entertainer Bukom Banku.

Floyd Mayweather shares a jovial moment with Bukom Banku at the Bukom Boxing Arena. Photo credit: Candice Ward/Getty, @cdrafrica/X and NEAT 100.9 FM/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

Mayweather shares jovial moment with Bukom Banku

The two exchanged warm embraces and a brief conversation, with Bukom Banku seizing the chance to leave a lasting impression on the visiting champion.

The retired Ghanaian pugilist first demonstrated some boxing combinations before transitioning into a lively dance display that drew cheers and laughter from the crowd gathered at the venue. Seasoned sports journalist Nathaniel Attoh was also present to witness the cheerful exchange.

Watch the jovial moment between Mayweather and Banku, as shared on X:

The Bukom visit was just one stop on a packed schedule for the 49-year-old five-division world champion, who arrived in Ghana on November 18 after completing engagements in Nigeria.

Earlier in the tour, Mayweather visited the Bronx Boxing Gym in Jamestown, where he met local fighters and trainer Carl Lokko.

He pledged to donate boxing equipment to the facility, signalling his interest in contributing to the development of the sport in Ghana, according to Graphic Online.

Watch the moment Mayweather paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, as shared on X:

His itinerary also included a courtesy call on President John Dramani Mahama and a visit to Ga Mantse Nii Teiko Tsuru II, as well as trips to the Despite Automobile Museum and businessman Kevin Okyere's high-end Accra residence.

Cheddar's role in bringing Mayweather to Ghana

The trip was facilitated by Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar.

The visit has centred on boxing development, tourism promotion and creating pathways for young Ghanaian athletes to access broader opportunities in the sport.

Mayweather's encounter with Bukom Banku added a distinctly entertaining dimension to the tour, bringing together two figures whose personalities have made them household names in boxing circles on different continents.

Mayweather meets Ghana boxing legend Azumah Nelson

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Floyd Mayweather Jr. met Ghanaian icon Azumah Nelson during his visit to Accra in November 2026.

A video showing the two boxing greats greeting each other in traditional African outfits quickly went viral on social media.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh