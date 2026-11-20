Ghanaians with GH₵500 can explore several small business opportunities without necessarily renting a shop or purchasing expensive equipment

Selling everyday products, offering personal services and using social media to reach customers are among the options available to people with limited capital

Starting costs depend on the type of business, location and available equipment, making it important to plan carefully before spending money

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Starting a business in Ghana does not always require thousands of cedis. With GH₵500, individuals can explore small ventures that allow them to earn money while gradually expanding their operations.

For unemployed graduates, students, salaried workers and people looking for additional sources of income, choosing the right business can make a difference.

Although GH₵500 may not be enough to establish a fully equipped shop, it can provide initial stock or materials for certain home-based and small-scale activities.

Here are 10 business ideas Ghanaians can consider in 2026, including how to allocate their starting capital.

10 businesses to start with GH₵500

1. Second-hand clothing business

Selling second-hand clothes is one business that individuals can begin on a small scale.

With GH₵500, a prospective trader can visit markets such as Kantamanto in Accra to purchase selected clothes rather than an entire bale.

A possible budget includes GH₵350 for clothes, GH₵50 for transportation, GH₵40 for washing and ironing, and GH₵60 for other expenses.

The clothes can be photographed and advertised on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, eliminating the immediate need for a physical shop.

2. Phone accessories business

Mobile phone accessories are another option for individuals interested in buying and selling products.

A beginner can focus on affordable items such as phone cases, charging cables, screen protectors and phone stands.

An illustrative allocation would be GH₵350 for initial stock, GH₵70 for transportation, GH₵30 for internet data and GH₵50 as a reserve.

Customers can be reached through social media, friends, students and workers.

3. Boiled eggs and pepper business

Selling boiled eggs with pepper is a familiar small-scale food business in Ghana.

Individuals who already have basic cooking equipment can use their capital to purchase eggs, pepper, onions, cooking fuel and packaging materials.

For example, GH₵250 can be allocated to eggs, GH₵70 to ingredients, GH₵60 to fuel, GH₵40 to packaging and GH₵80 kept for additional expenses.

Potential customers include workers, residents and people attending community events. Required food safety approvals must be considered before trading.

4. Roasted groundnuts business

Roasted groundnuts can be sold in small quantities to customers in residential areas and workplaces.

Instead of purchasing roasting equipment, a beginner can buy ready-made groundnuts from an established producer and resell them.

A GH₵500 budget could allocate GH₵300 to stock, GH₵50 to packaging, GH₵50 to transportation and GH₵100 to other expenses.

Maintaining good hygiene and purchasing products from reliable suppliers are important.

5. Fresh fruits business

Bananas, oranges, mangoes and other seasonal fruits offer another opportunity for small traders.

An individual can begin by purchasing a limited quantity of fruits from a wholesale market and selling them within a neighbourhood.

A sample budget includes GH₵320 for fruits, GH₵60 for transportation, GH₵40 for packaging and GH₵80 as a reserve.

However, beginners should avoid buying more than they can sell because fresh fruits can spoil quickly.

6. Hair braiding services

Individuals who already know how to braid hair can use GH₵500 to begin offering services from home or through customer appointments.

The money can cover combs, hair products, clips, sanitising materials and transportation.

For instance, GH₵250 can be spent on basic tools and products, GH₵100 on transportation, GH₵50 on data and GH₵100 kept for additional expenses.

Customers can initially supply their preferred hair extensions, reducing the amount the stylist needs to spend.

7. Laundry and ironing services

People who already own an iron and have access to washing facilities can consider offering laundry services.

The initial capital can go towards detergents, starch, packaging materials, electricity and transportation.

A sample allocation is GH₵120 for cleaning products, GH₵80 for water and electricity, GH₵100 for transportation, GH₵50 for packaging and GH₵150 as a reserve.

The service can initially target neighbours, students and busy workers.

8. Home cleaning services

Cleaning homes and small offices is another business that can begin without renting commercial premises.

A person who already owns basic cleaning tools can purchase additional products such as detergents, gloves, disinfectants and cleaning cloths.

GH₵250 can be allocated to supplies, GH₵100 to transportation, GH₵50 to communication and GH₵100 kept for other expenses.

Customers can be found through personal recommendations, community groups and social media.

9. Graphic design services

Ghanaians with graphic design skills can also start offering services using a smartphone or computer they already own.

These may include birthday flyers, business advertisements, invitation cards, social media posts and promotional designs.

Free design applications can help reduce initial costs.

A beginner could allocate GH₵100 to internet data, GH₵50 to creating sample materials, GH₵50 to reaching potential customers and retain GH₵300 for future business expenses.

Unlike businesses that involve physical products, this option depends heavily on existing skills and access to a suitable device.

10. Stationery business

Selling pens, pencils, exercise books, erasers and other basic stationery items is another small business worth considering.

With GH₵500, beginners can purchase a modest quantity of commonly used items from wholesale suppliers.

For example, GH₵350 can be allocated to stock, GH₵70 to transportation, GH₵30 to packaging and GH₵50 kept for unexpected expenses.

Potential customers include students, parents and office workers, although demand may change during school holidays.

How to start and grow with GH₵500

Before choosing a business, prospective entrepreneurs should identify what people in their communities regularly purchase or which services they need.

Someone living near a school may find opportunities in stationery, while an individual with hairstyling or graphic design skills may prefer offering services.

It is also advisable to compare prices from different suppliers before purchasing stock.

Business owners should keep records of expenses and sales, separate personal money from business funds and avoid spending all their initial capital at once.

Registration and permits are another important consideration.

According to Ghana's Office of the Registrar of Companies, registering a business name as a sole proprietorship costs GH₵130 under its 2026 fee schedule.

Office of the Registrar of Companies

Food-related businesses may also require permits and health screening. The Food and Drvgs Authority provides guidance on food vending permits, while local assemblies enforce relevant health requirements.

These regulatory costs may be additional to the illustrative GH₵500 operating budgets, so applicants should confirm all requirements before starting.

Although none of these businesses guarantees immediate profits, starting on a manageable scale, understanding customer demand and reinvesting money from sales can help owners gradually expand.

Disclaimer: The GH₵500 allocations are illustrative planning examples, not verified supplier quotations. Actual costs vary by location, product prices, existing equipment and applicable registration or permit requirements. Readers should conduct their own market research before committing funds.

How to register your business in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Business registration in Ghana starts from GH¢130 for sole proprietorships, while partnerships and limited liability companies attract higher fees depending on their registration categories.

Applicants must provide a valid Ghana Card, proposed business name, residential and business addresses, contact information and additional documents depending on their business structure.

The registration process involves checking the availability of a business name, completing the appropriate forms, paying the required fees and obtaining official registration documents.

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Source: YEN.com.gh