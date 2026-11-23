The Global Academy of Finance and Management says Ghana's tertiary education regulator removed it from its list of unrecognised institutions

GAFM had earlier demanded a retraction and public apology from GTEC, arguing the classification misrepresented its status

The organisation says GTEC's decision confirms the distinction between professional certification bodies and degree-granting academic institutions

The Global Academy of Finance and Management (GAFM-USA) has announced that the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) removed it from its list of unrecognised institutions on 28 August 2026, bringing a regulatory classification dispute between the two organisations to a close.

The Global Academy of Finance and Management says Ghana's tertiary education regulator removed it from its list of unrecognised institutions

Source: UGC

According to GAFM, the removal followed a series of meetings with GTEC and the submission of documentation clarifying its status as an international professional certification and standards body rather than an academic degree-granting institution.

The organisation confirmed that GTEC maintained the removal in its directories for September, October and November 2026.

The dispute originated after GAFM was reportedly listed among unrecognised universities in Ghana.

The organisation pushed back firmly, stating it is not a university, has never awarded academic degrees and had never applied for recognition in Ghana as a degree-granting institution.

It subsequently demanded a public retraction and apology from GTEC, citing reputational damage, and indicated it was prepared to pursue legal action.

GAFM maintains that its professional credentials in finance, management and related fields are assessed on the basis of education, examinations, professional experience, competency standards, ethical requirements and continuing education.

It argues these credentials are categorically different from academic degrees or statutory licences and therefore fall outside the traditional regulatory scope of a tertiary education authority.

GAFM Points to International Quality Standards

In its latest statement, GAFM also referenced its international quality certifications, including ISO 9001, ISO 21001 and ISO 29993, as evidence of its quality assurance frameworks. The organisation was careful to stress, however, that these standards do not constitute university accreditation and should not be interpreted as such.

GAFM said the resolution affirms GTEC's recognition that professional certification bodies and academic institutions operate in distinct spheres and should not be regulated under the same framework. The organisation said it welcomes further engagement with GTEC and remains committed to transparency in how its credentials are communicated and evaluated.

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Source: YEN.com.gh