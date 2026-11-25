Plaintiffs in Medani v . Trump filed a motion on November 18, 2026, demanding the court force the State Department to comply with its own orders

The Kentucky Consular Centre has not issued a single Second Notification Letter since the court issued its preliminary injunction in August 2026

A hearing before Judge Edward J. Davila has been scheduled for January 21, 2027, to address the State Department's alleged non-compliance

Plaintiffs in the ongoing US immigration case *Medani v. Trump* have returned to a federal court in California, filing a motion on 18 November 2026 to compel the State Department to follow a series of court orders that directed it to resume processing for the DV-2026 Diversity Visa Lottery programme.

The motion was filed before Judge Edward J. Davila of the US District Court for the Northern District of California, San Jose Division, with a hearing set for 21 January 2027.

Medani v. Trump plaintiffs seek enforcement of orders requiring DV-2026 processing, citing no interview letters since August. Image credit: Win McNamee, alex_ugalek/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A court order the State Department allegedly ignored

The legal action centres on three orders issued by the court since August 2026. On 28 August, the court granted a preliminary injunction that temporarily struck down three policies responsible for halting DV-2026 processing, ordering the State Department to reconsider applications that had been refused solely on the basis of those policies.

When plaintiffs alleged the department failed to act on that directive, the court issued a further enforcement order on 10 September.

A third order followed on 30 September, partially granting the plaintiffs' request for additional relief regarding the State Department's compliance.

Despite those rulings, plaintiffs argue the agency has not taken meaningful steps to implement them.

No interview letters issued since injunction

Central to the motion is the conduct of the Kentucky Consular Center, which manages DV lottery correspondence.

According to the plaintiffs, the centre has not issued a single Second Notification Letter since the court handed down its August injunction. A Second Notification Letter is the document that informs a selected applicant that their visa interview has been formally scheduled.

Its absence, the motion argues, constitutes clear evidence that the State Department remains in non-compliance with the court's directives.

The case, filed under case number 5:26-cv-06332-EJD, is being pursued on behalf of the plaintiffs by Red Eagle Law, L.C. and the Law Office of Jessica T. Arena. AK Poku Law, a US immigration firm, highlighted the development for applicants following the case.

The DV-2026 programme has faced significant disruption under the Trump administration, with tens of thousands of lottery selectees awaiting clarity on whether their applications will be processed before the end of the fiscal year deadline.

US announces key changes to visa lottery selection process

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had made changes to the selection process for the Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery, commonly known as the Green Card Lottery.

The update changes how applicants are chosen from the global pool of entries, marking a notable shift in how the programme operates.

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Source: YEN.com.gh