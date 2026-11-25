The Vatican Museums released a list of nine items that visitors are prohibited from carrying into its major religious and cultural sites

The ban covers a range of items, from food and selfie sticks to offensive clothing, as the Vatican seeks to preserve the sanctity of its spaces

Ghanaians planning a trip to Vatican City are being urged to review the entry rules before visiting the popular pilgrimage destination

Vatican City has introduced a list of nine items that visitors are strictly prohibited from bringing into its major sites, including the Vatican Museums and St Peter's Basilica.

The updated rules, shared by the Vatican Museums, reflect growing efforts by the Holy See to protect the sanctity and cultural integrity of some of the world's most visited religious landmarks.

Vatican City bans 9 items visitors cannot bring to its major sites. Photo credit: Sylvain Sonnet/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Items banned at Vatican sites

According to the new guidelines, visitors are not permitted to carry food or drinks, selfie sticks, luggage or large bags, or any clothing considered inappropriate or revealing.

Items such as sharp objects, weapons, and anything deemed offensive are also on the banned list.

The Vatican Museums stated that the restrictions are in place to ensure a respectful and safe environment for all guests.

Visitors who arrive at the gates carrying any of the prohibited items may be denied entry or asked to dispose of them before proceeding.

The rules apply to all tourists, pilgrims, and dignitaries visiting the enclosed city-state.

What Ghanaian visitors should know before travelling

For Ghanaians who count Vatican City among their dream travel destinations, particularly those making religious pilgrimages, the new restrictions carry practical significance.

Many Ghanaian Catholics and tourists visit Rome each year as part of broader European tours, often including a stop at St Peter's Square and the Vatican Museums to see the Sistine Chapel.

Travellers are advised to dress modestly before arriving, as exposed shoulders and short skirts or shorts are among the types of attire that could result in being turned away at the entrance.

Comfortable, closed footwear and a small permitted bag are recommended in place of large luggage or trolleys.

The Vatican draws millions of visitors annually and remains one of the most culturally and spiritually significant destinations in the world.

Its museums alone house an extraordinary collection of art and history, including Michelangelo's renowned ceiling fresco in the Sistine Chapel.

Ghanaians planning to include Vatican City in their travel itinerary are encouraged to review the full list of regulations on the Vatican's official channels before departing to avoid any inconvenience upon arrival.

Dubai lists ten permitted visitor goods

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the UAE identified 10 categories of controlled items that travellers had to obtain prior approval to bring into Dubai.

The list covered a wide range of goods, from medicines and domestic animals to drones and commercial food products.

Travellers who arrived without the required permits risked complications at the point of entry into the UAE.

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Source: YEN.com.gh