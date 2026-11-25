Australia's Department of Defence published a pay schedule showing what military students earn each year of their undergraduate studies

The annual salary starts at $35,247 for students six years from graduation and climbs steadily as they approach the end of their degrees

Postgraduate students in medicine and law receive the highest rates on the schedule, with one category earning above $96,000 annually

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Military students enrolled in Australia's undergraduate entry scheme begin drawing a salary from their very first year of study, well before they set foot in full professional service, according to figures released by the country's Department of Defence.

Australia mentions how much military students make. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The pay schedule, drawn from the Defence Pay and Conditions Manual, covers members pursuing degrees that run longer than three years.

Rather than a single flat rate, the structure is tiered by how many years a student has left before graduation.

What Australia's military students earn each year

Students who are six or five years away from completing their degrees receive an annual salary of $35,247. That figure climbs to $42,867 for those four years out, then to $50,488 with three years remaining.

In their penultimate year, students take home $58,109, rising to $65,730 in their final undergraduate year.

The numbers jump considerably once students enter postgraduate programmes. Those in their first postgraduate legal year earn $90,498 annually. The highest rate on the entire schedule goes to students in their first postgraduate medical year, the year of internship, at $96,596 per year.

Australia's Undergraduate Military Entry Scheme

The undergraduate entry scheme brings recruits into the Australian Defence Force while they are still studying, granting them both a salary and formal military standing before graduation. By the time members complete their degrees, they already carry years of institutional experience alongside a continuous earnings record.

The pay structure is deliberately shaped to accelerate most sharply at the postgraduate stage, reflecting how close those members are to becoming practising lawyers or doctors within the defence system. The arrangement is designed to attract high-calibre students into the military pipeline early, offering financial stability through what can be a lengthy period of academic training.

Australia mentions earnings of military recruits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had published the salary paid to new military recruits from their first day of basic training.

The official pay document lists the annual figure under Schedule B13 of the Defence Force Remuneration Tribunal's pay manual

The published rate places Australian military trainees on earnings that rival many graduate-level positions in the country's civilian workforce

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh