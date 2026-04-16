Julius Malema: South African Opposition Figure Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
Julius Malema, a South African opposition politician, has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of the illegal possession of a gun and firing it in public.
Malema's lawyer said he would appeal the decision to prevent the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters from being taken to prison.
BBC reported that Malema showed little emotion as the magistrate read out the sentence.
In 2025, he was convicted of five offences, including the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging it in a public space and reckless endangerment.
The state was seeking the maximum 15-year jail term for Malema, who was found guilty in October 2024 of violating firearm laws.
The charges related to an incident in 2018 when a video emerged showing Malema using a semi-automatic rifle to fire several shots in the air during his party's fifth anniversary celebrations held in the country's Eastern Cape province.
In his defence, Malema told the court the firearm was not his and that he had fired the shots to rouse the crowd, South African news site SowetanLIVE reported at the time.
After being found guilty last October, Malema told his supporters outside the court in East London that "going to prison or death is a badge of honour".
He also vowed to take a challenge to the judgment up to South Africa's highest court, the Constitutional Court.
The length of Malema's sentence could see him being disqualified as an MP.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.