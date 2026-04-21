Akosua Serwaa’s January visit to Okyeame Kofi Nti at Mfante New Town returned to the spotlight after his recent destoolment by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The former Asante linguist was seen offering her blessings before the two shared a rare Adowa dance that has now caught attention online

What once looked like a quiet cultural visit has now taken on new meaning as conversations grow around Kofi Nti’s removal from his role

A moment that once passed quietly has now returned to the spotlight following the destoolment of Okyeame Kofi Nti by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Akosua Serwaa’s visit to Kofi Nti draws attention after palace shake-up. Image credit: Xtwo media gh

Source: TikTok

At the centre of the renewed attention is Akosua Serwaa, whose visit to the linguist’s residence at Mfante New Town on January 13 has resurfaced online, sparking fresh conversations.

At the time, the visit was simple and rooted in tradition. Akosua Serwaa, widely known for her connection to highlife legend Daddy Lumba, reportedly paid a courtesy call to the respected palace figure during her time in Ghana.

What followed, however, turned the quiet visit into a memorable cultural moment.

Okyeame Kofi Nti blessed Akosua Serwaa

Okyeame Kofi Nti offered her blessings, a gesture that carries deep meaning within Asante customs, especially from someone who once served as a key voice at the Manhyia Palace.

Watch the TikTok video below:

In that space, blessings are more than words; they reflect honour, recognition, and goodwill.

Then came a moment that many are now revisiting.

Okyeame Kofi Nti danced with Akosua Serwaa

The two shared a brief Adowa dance. The traditional dance, known for its expressive hand movements and storytelling style, shifted the tone from formal to warm.

Watch the TikTok video below:

It was a rare glimpse into a more personal side of the former Okyeame, away from official duties.

Now, in light of his removal, the resurfaced moment carries a different weight.

For some, it paints a picture of a man deeply connected to culture and people beyond his royal role.

The resurfaced visit has drawn fresh attention, with many revisiting the moment Akosua Serwaa received blessings and danced Adowa.

For others, it is simply a reminder of how quickly narratives can shift, and how past moments can take on new meaning when circumstances change.

Akosua Serwaa’s appearance in the scene has also reignited interest in her quiet but significant place in the story of Daddy Lumba, a figure whose legacy continues to shape Ghana’s music space.

As discussions continue around the destoolment, this resurfaced visit adds another layer to how Okyeame Kofi Nti is being remembered.

A quiet visit, a blessing, and a shared dance, now seen through a different lens.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destools Nana Kusi Baaye II, the chief of Ohwim. Source: Opemsuo Radio

Source: UGC

Asantehene destooled the chief of Ohwim

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destooled Nana Kusi Baaye II, the chief of Ohwim, after a 16-year reign.

Baaye faced allegations of breaking the Great Oath, extortion, illegal mining and the illegal sale of land.

The allegations against Baaye were brought by his sister, his family head, and a former Biemso Dikro.

Source: YEN.com.gh