FIFA has handed both Ghana and Morocco a timely points boost ahead of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations

The rise reinforces their status among the continent’s elite in women’s football

Both nations will now be aiming to dethrone reigning champions Nigeria when the tournament kicks off

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A fresh update from FIFA has given both the Ghana women's national football team and the Morocco women's national football team a timely lift.

The latest rankings see Ghana and Morocco maintain their third and fourth positions on the continent, but see marginal movements globally.

The points boost strengthens their standing as serious contenders heading into the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which kicks off on July 25.

Ghana and Morocco receive point boosts from FIFA in the latest rankings following impressive showings in their respective friendly matches. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana and Morocco climb FIFA rankings

For Ghana, the movement reflects steady growth and renewed belief within the camp. A dominant outing at the Pink Ladies Cup played a key role in that progress.

Kim Lars Björkegren's side delivered convincing wins, thrashing Hong Kong 4-0 before repeating the same scoreline against Russia.

According to Ghanafa.org, a planned fixture with Tanzania did not take place due to the Middle East conflict, but it did not matter in the grand scheme of events as Ghana was crowned champions.

Those results earned the Black Queens 12.3 points, lifting them three spots to 59th in the global rankings while consolidating their place among Africa’s top sides.

Morocco also continues to build momentum. Despite a setback against the South African women's national football team, the Atlas Lionesses responded with authority.

They swept aside Burkina Faso with a 5-0 victory before recording back-to-back 3-0 wins over Cape Verde and Tanzania. That run secured a points gain and pushed them further up the world ladder.

At the top, Nigeria's women's national football team and South Africa remain the benchmark on the continent, setting the pace as the tournament approaches.

FIFA Hands Ghana, Morocco Point Boost, Now 3rd and 4th Best in Africa Ahead of WAFCON 2026. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat.

Source: Getty Images

WAFCON 2026 in sight after FIFA ranking

Attention now turns to 2026 WAFCON, which was postponed just 12 days before the finals were set to kick off in Morocco.

According to BBC Sport, the tournament, which this year doubles up as a qualifier for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil, was scheduled to be held from March 17 to April 3.

Ghana will face Cameroon, Cape Verde and Mali in Group D, while host nation Morocco take on Senegal, Algeria and Kenya in Group A.

Beyond continental glory, there is more at stake. The four semi-finalists will secure qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

For the Black Queens, the objective is clear. After finishing third in the previous edition and coming close on several occasions, the focus is now on finally ending Nigeria’s long-standing dominance and lifting the title.

Black Stars drop in FIFA ranking

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars suffered a decline in the latest FIFA rankings.

The drop followed consecutive defeats to Austria and Germany, results that ultimately cost Otto Addo his job.

Source: YEN.com.gh