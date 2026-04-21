Callum Hudson-Odoi Ruled Out of Black Stars World Cup Plans After Serious Injury Blow
- Callum Hudson-Odoi has suffered a major setback to his World Cup hopes after being ruled out for the rest of the season through injury
- The 25-year-old had been linked with discussions involving the Ghana Football Association over a potential nationality switch
- His absence adds to the growing list of concerns, with Eddie Nketiah – another dual-national prospect – also sidelined
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Callum Hudson-Odoi has seen his hopes of playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup slip away after suffering a serious injury that has ruled him out for the rest of the season.
The Nottingham Forest winger picked up a quadriceps problem during a Europa League quarter-final clash with FC Porto on April 16.
What initially looked like a setback has now turned into a long layoff, ending any chance of featuring on the global stage this summer.
Hudson-Odoi ruled out of Ghana's World Cup
Forest confirmed the extent of the issue in an official statement on X, revealing that surgery was required.
"Nottingham Forest can confirm that Callum Hudson-Odoi suffered an injury to his right quadriceps muscle in our Europa League quarter-final fixture against FC Porto last Thursday.
"Following further specialist consultation, the winger has undergone surgery today and will commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff immediately.
"Callum is expected to return to full training during the pre-season period, and everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery."
That timeline effectively rules him out until after the World Cup, bringing a sudden halt to what had been growing optimism around his international future.
Hudson-Odoi reacts to injury blow
Born in England but eligible for Ghana, Hudson-Odoi had been at the centre of quiet efforts to complete a nationality switch in time for the tournament.
According to UK-based Ghanaian journalist Rahman Osman, discussions were ongoing behind the scenes before the injury struck.
The player himself struck a hopeful tone after undergoing the procedure.
"Surgery was successful but definitely not the way I wanted to end the season, but with God's timing and plan, hopefully I’ll be back stronger and better than before.
"Thank you for your continued support always and the messages; I appreciate all the love, and let’s get the recovery started so I can get back out there doing what I love !! No pain, no gain."
Black Stars World Cup plans suffer setbacks
Hudson-Odoi is not alone in his misfortune. Mohammed Kudus has also battled fitness issues, with the Tottenham Hotspur forward likely to miss the global tournament.
Already Abu Francis and Mohammed Salisu are set to miss the competition after picking up injuries earlier in the season.
Eddie Nketiah is also facing a spell on the sidelines, dealing a further blow to Ghana’s plans for the global tournament.
The striker signalled his willingness to represent Ghana back in October 2025 after previously turning down approaches from the Ghana Football Association. His latest setback now casts fresh doubt over his immediate availability.
For new Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz, the timing could not be worse. With attacking options thinning, attention may now shift to alternative names as he reshapes his squad ahead of a demanding World Cup campaign.
Ghanaians fume at Spurs over Kudus' injury
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus’s potential season-ending injury has sparked frustration among Ghanaian fans.
Many have voiced sympathy while directing anger and blame toward Tottenham over his injury struggles.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.