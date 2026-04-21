Callum Hudson-Odoi has suffered a major setback to his World Cup hopes after being ruled out for the rest of the season through injury

The 25-year-old had been linked with discussions involving the Ghana Football Association over a potential nationality switch

His absence adds to the growing list of concerns, with Eddie Nketiah – another dual-national prospect – also sidelined

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Callum Hudson-Odoi has seen his hopes of playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup slip away after suffering a serious injury that has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

The Nottingham Forest winger picked up a quadriceps problem during a Europa League quarter-final clash with FC Porto on April 16.

What initially looked like a setback has now turned into a long layoff, ending any chance of featuring on the global stage this summer.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's recent injury to his quadriceps rules him out of the season and by extension the 2026 World Cup. Photos by Molly Darlington - UEFA and Christian Kaspar-Bartke.

Source: Getty Images

Hudson-Odoi ruled out of Ghana's World Cup

Forest confirmed the extent of the issue in an official statement on X, revealing that surgery was required.

"Nottingham Forest can confirm that Callum Hudson-Odoi suffered an injury to his right quadriceps muscle in our Europa League quarter-final fixture against FC Porto last Thursday.

"Following further specialist consultation, the winger has undergone surgery today and will commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff immediately.

"Callum is expected to return to full training during the pre-season period, and everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery."

That timeline effectively rules him out until after the World Cup, bringing a sudden halt to what had been growing optimism around his international future.

Hudson-Odoi reacts to injury blow

Born in England but eligible for Ghana, Hudson-Odoi had been at the centre of quiet efforts to complete a nationality switch in time for the tournament.

According to UK-based Ghanaian journalist Rahman Osman, discussions were ongoing behind the scenes before the injury struck.

The player himself struck a hopeful tone after undergoing the procedure.

"Surgery was successful but definitely not the way I wanted to end the season, but with God's timing and plan, hopefully I’ll be back stronger and better than before.

"Thank you for your continued support always and the messages; I appreciate all the love, and let’s get the recovery started so I can get back out there doing what I love !! No pain, no gain."

Ghana will be at the World Cup without key attacking options, including Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eddie Nketiah and even Mohammed Kudus. Photo by Guenther Iby.

Source: Getty Images

Black Stars World Cup plans suffer setbacks

Hudson-Odoi is not alone in his misfortune. Mohammed Kudus has also battled fitness issues, with the Tottenham Hotspur forward likely to miss the global tournament.

Already Abu Francis and Mohammed Salisu are set to miss the competition after picking up injuries earlier in the season.

Eddie Nketiah is also facing a spell on the sidelines, dealing a further blow to Ghana’s plans for the global tournament.

The striker signalled his willingness to represent Ghana back in October 2025 after previously turning down approaches from the Ghana Football Association. His latest setback now casts fresh doubt over his immediate availability.

For new Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz, the timing could not be worse. With attacking options thinning, attention may now shift to alternative names as he reshapes his squad ahead of a demanding World Cup campaign.

Ghanaians fume at Spurs over Kudus' injury

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus’s potential season-ending injury has sparked frustration among Ghanaian fans.

Many have voiced sympathy while directing anger and blame toward Tottenham over his injury struggles.

Source: YEN.com.gh