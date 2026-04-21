Deputy Minority Chief Whip Jerry Ahmed Shaib has dismissed claims of economic progress under the NDC

He argued that the perceived strength of the currency is artificially maintained, allegedly at a significant cost to the state

His comments have sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians debating the true state of the economy

The Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, has rubbished the current economic gains, particularly the stability of the cedi, being touted by members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Ghana has achieved some successes in its economic management since the beginning of 2025, with inflation and growth rates, as well as exchange rates, dropping consistently.

Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Rubbishes the economic gains achieved under the Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

The NDC believe that these positive economic indicators have been achieved largely due to the prudent management of the country’s resources by the current Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

However, in an interview with Metro TV Ghana, Jerry Ahmed, who is the MP for Weija Gbawe on the ticket of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), claimed that the supposed stability of the Ghanaian cedi against major international trading currencies is rather causing more hardship for citizens.

He consequently described the stability of the cedi as fake, explaining that the government has had to pump close to $10 billion to stabilise the currency.

“So you are telling me because of the dollar, I should suffer because the cedi is stable? The cedi that is stable is the basis for some people… because the stability of the cedi is even fake; it’s part of the settings. You are pumping as much as $10 billion to ensure that the cedi is stable. It’s part of the reason that people are suffering,” he said.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens react to Jerry Ahmed’s comments on economy

Jerry Ahmed’s comments on the economy have sparked reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Enoch Terry Baah said:

"A driver told me yesterday that his boss bought a truck for 850,000 cedis, but bought the same car for 1.3 million in 2024, all due to the exchange rate."

@Eyes Are Watchin also said:

"This Jerry guy came to Parliament accidentally, he is surprised himself up to date that he is is there."

@Aidam Johnpaul Smallville commented

"Even tho the elephant is big, but God said “ go to the ant and learn wisdom “. This should tell u something."

@Hon Aaron Afriyie Siaw also commented:

"So what do you guys take before going to these media houses?"

@Borboeape Emil Omega wrote:

"So Bawumias policy has resulted in fake exchange rate? Whether fake or not ghanaians are enjoying it . If not for stable exchange rate the price of fuel w have been disastrous in the country."

A popular executive of the NPP in the Sissala West District defects to the NDC. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

NPP executive defects to NDC

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a polling station secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Dalawi Abdul Razak, had defected to the NDC.

He was formally received and inducted into the NDC by National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah during his “Thank You Tour.”

Party leaders have welcomed the move and urged full support for the new member as he joins efforts to strengthen the NDC.

Source: YEN.com.gh