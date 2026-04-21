Questions about Okyeame Kofi Nti’s royal lineage and his inability to invoke Otumfuo Ntam Kɛseɛ formed a key part of the case

He was accused of mishandling sacred oath processes, including holding multiple invocations without proper reporting

Allegations of wrongful enstoolment raised by Ayaasehene further strengthened the case that led to his destoolment

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A major shake-up has hit the Asante Kingdom as Okyeame Kofi Nti was destooled during a sitting of the Asanteman Council, under the authority of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace.

Everything Okyeame Kofi Nti was accused of before Otumfuo destooled him. Image credit: Manhyia Palace

Source: Twitter

While the decision itself has drawn attention, it is the weight of the allegations against the former Okyeame that has left many talking.

At the centre of the case were concerns about his royal legitimacy. Questions were reportedly raised about his lineage and whether he fully met the traditional expectations tied to his position.

List of allegations Okyeame Kofi Nti faced

One key issue was his alleged inability to properly invoke the revered Otumfuo Ntam Kɛseɛ, a sacred oath deeply rooted in Asante customs and authority at the Manhyia Palace.

Beyond that, he was accused of improperly handling the same Ntam Kɛseɛ.

According to accounts from the council, Kofi Nti was said to have held onto multiple invocations of the oath, something considered highly unusual and against the long-standing practices followed by those who previously occupied the role.

That alone raised serious concerns about how he exercised the power and responsibility entrusted to him.

Another major point raised was his failure to carry out core duties as Okyeame.

The role is not ceremonial. It demands strict discipline, accountability, and accurate reporting of matters involving the stool.

His alleged failure to report the invocation of the Ntam Kɛseɛ was seen as a major breach, especially given the sensitivity of such actions within the palace.

Then came the issue that further deepened the case against him.

Allegations from the Ayaasehene pointed to his involvement in the wrongful enstoolment of an Ayaase Dikro.

In the Asante tradition, enstoolment processes are strictly guided by hierarchy and procedure, and any deviation is treated with seriousness.

His alleged role in that matter reportedly strengthened the case for his removal.

Taken together, the accusations painted a picture of repeated breaches rather than a single mistake.

Within the Asante tradition, the Okyeame is more than a spokesperson.

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He is a custodian of authority, a trusted voice who stands between the king and the people. Any lapse in judgment or failure to uphold that trust carries consequences.

For many observers, the destoolment reflects how seriously the Asante Kingdom treats issues of discipline, tradition, and accountability at the highest level.

As reactions continue to pour in, one thing remains clear. The role of Okyeame demands absolute loyalty, precision, and respect for tradition, and any deviation can come at a high cost.

Otumfuo's destooled linguist, Kyeame Kofi Nti, appears to strike an individual in anger on his way out of Manhyia Palace. Image credit: ManhyiaPalace, @xtwomedia_gh2/TikTok

Source: UGC

Kofi Nti allegedly strikes bystander after destoolment

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, destooled his linguist, Kyeame Kofi Nti, at an Asanteman Council meeting on April 20, 2026.

Manhyia Palace confirmed the destoolment was prompted by multiple charges, including improper handling of Ntam and accusations from Ayaasehene.

A video shared by Manhyia Palace's official TikTok page appeared to show the visibly upset linguist striking an individual as he left the palace after his destoolment.

Source: YEN.com.gh